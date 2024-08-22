Jetstar Passenger Arrested After Opening Plane’s Emergency Exit In Wild Melbourne Scenes

A Jetstar Passenger has been arrested at Melbourne Airport after they opened a plane’s emergency door upon arrival.

On Thursday morning, a passenger on Jetstar‘s JQ507 flight from Sydney to Melbourne was arrested by Australian Federal Police after they opened an emergency door shortly after they arrived at the airport.

A spokesperson from the company confirmed the emergency slide was automatically deployed after the passenger opened the exit.

“We can confirm that a passenger opened the emergency exit door after arrival into Melbourne, which automatically deployed the slide,” a Jetstar spokesperson said, per 9News.

What the F? Melbourne airport right now! pic.twitter.com/dmAlkDJqkj — James Gordon (@GhostAssasin27) August 22, 2024

Per news.com.au, 2GB producer Audrey Varghese was aboard the flight and told 3AW that “people were just screaming” over the passenger’s behaviour.

“There were multiple attempts of the air hostesses telling him to sit down again,” she said.

“As soon as the plane had started coming to a stop he immediately got up and basically charged to where the emergency exit row is and in the process shoving people, causing a bit of commotion, ripped open the emergency door, and the slide was deployed and he jumped off the plane.”

As of writing, the reason why the passenger opened the door has not been revealed. However, all passengers have left the aircraft ABC News reports.

“Melbourne Airport is proud of the exceptional response from ground crew, which meant there was no immediate danger to other passengers or airport staff,” a Jetstar spokesperson told the publication.

More information to come.