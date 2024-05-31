A Jetstar Flight Swerved Off The Runway In Christchurch And It’s Enough To Make Me Quit Flying

A Jetstar plane ended up on the grass of Christchurch Airport after a “steering issue” caused it to swerve off the runway. Another day, another horrifying flight story.

Several flights out of Christchurch were delayed this morning after Jetstar Flight JQ225 from Auckland “veered “swerved wildly” off the runway like it was in Tokyo Drift.

Passenger Diana Clement told the NZ Herald passengers remained stuck inside the vehicle for approximately one hour until it was safe to leave.

“We had a hydraulic leak on the right and the plane left the runway,” she said.

“We (were) surrounded by fire trucks.”

Another passenger John Spence claimed the wild landing knocked a few of the plane’s lights out.

“There was a hydraulic problem in the landing gear so, of course, when they touched down, it just swerved to the right slightly,” he said.

“But the pilot is fantastic, I feel for the guy because his legs must be like jelly.

“I believe they [sic] took out about two or three of the lights.”

In case you can’t imagine what a plane swerved off the track looks like, there’s footage from a witness. Those split seconds where the plane starts to turn after landing would be gut-wrenching, I’m sure.

A spokesperson for Jetstar confirmed to News.com that there were no injuries as a result of the plane swerving. And thank the heavens for that, too. We’ve had enough awful flight stories this year. I am at tragic flight story capacity. My cabin is full and my overhead luggage cannot fit any more.

“After landing in Christchurch, the aircraft experienced a steering issue, causing it to veer on the runway at low speed and onto the grass before returning to the runway,” said the spokesperson.

“There are no injuries to passengers or crew. The aircraft was towed to the gate and all passengers have disembarked.”

Six trucks, one ladder unit and a command unit were reportedly called to the scene to ensure all passengers were safe.

The incident will be investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority.

You know, I’m really starting to think I should just give up flying.