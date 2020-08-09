Victoria’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos stayed up late last night to write a long old Twitter thread in which she apologised for how the pandemic’s been handled, defended her own work so far, and talked about ancient Greece for some reason.

“I’ve grown up inspired by Greece’s most enduring contribution to civilisation – democracy,” she wrote five minutes before midnight.

“A bust of the great Athenian statesman, Pericles, who built the Parthenon and governed during its golden age of educational and cultural achievement sits proudly in my office.

“Sadly, this great man succumbed to the plague of Athens in 430 BC, with his society increasingly failing to abide by the laws at that time as the plague spread.

“In 2020, it’s easy to forget that pandemics have shaped world history for millenia.”

A thread: I’ve grown up inspired by Greece’s most enduring contribution to civilisation – democracy. A bust of the great Athenian statesman, Pericles, who built the Parthenon and governed during its golden age of educational and cultural achievement sits proudly in my office. — Jenny Mikakos MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) August 8, 2020

Mikakos then conceded: “no doubt, mistakes were made along the way, because humans are flawed yet contagious viruses are unforgiving.”

The second wave of the pandemic, she said, is just as frustrating for her as it is for the rest for everyone else in the state.

“Since that fateful day on 25 January, when we had our first-ever case, I’ve worked every day to keep everyone safe. I have put every ounce of energy I’ve had into that effort,” she said.

“If it wasn’t enough, then I’m deeply sorry.”

Mikakos and the Andrews government have refused to answer questions about how the pandemic’s been handled, and about what might have caused the second wave. That includes addressing the allegations that hotel quarantine guards were under-trained and even slept with guests.

Since that fateful day on 25 January, when we had our first-ever case, I’ve worked every day to keep everyone safe. I have put every ounce of energy I’ve had into that effort. If it wasn’t enough, then I’m deeply sorry. — Jenny Mikakos MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) August 8, 2020

The timing’s all quite interesting, because an inquiry into how the state government handled hotel quarantine is ongoing.

Former judge Jennifer Coate, who’s heading up the inquiry, even said government officials like Mikakos were allowed to comment publicly.

However, all we have so far is this Twitter thread.

“Let the independent judge do her job, let the cards fall where they may,” Mikakos wrote.

“I believe there is nothing to fear in seeking the truth. The truth will set you free.”

READ MORE Footage Of An Arrest In Melbourne Last Week Is Now Being Used By Anti-Masker Circles Online

She closed by once again bringing up ancient Greece, and by asking people to follow the goddamn rules.

“History like the plague in ancient Athens shows us that civil disorder puts a society facing a pandemic at greater risk,” she said.

“Our own democracy is not at any risk, but our health is. The strategy will only work if everyone follows the health advice. We all have a role to play in this.”