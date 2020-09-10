I don’t mean to alarm any MySpace-era emos who may be reading this, but I have just discovered a real life Skelanimal and I simply cannot stop thinking about it.
Back in the day when I was a wee child who exclusively wore a Marilyn Manson hoodie and too much eyeliner that was *only* on my bottom lashline, I lived and breathed Skelanimals, so you can imagine my sheer delight when I discovered that they actually exist.
Meet Jazzypurrs, the adorably creepy sphinx cat who unfortunately had to have both of her eyeballs removed as a result of corneal ulcers.
Meet Jazzypurrs. She had some corneal ulcers and had to have both eyes removed. Because she originally has no fur you can clearly see her eye sockets, resulting in a gorgeous spook of a skelly cat. pic.twitter.com/E4EmDs7lD6
The post has quickly amassed more than 70,000 likes, proving that emo really does still live, baby.
Due to her lack of fur, she now just has eyeball-sized holes in the side of her head that yeeted me straight back to 2007 and my ~edgy~ Skelanimals MySpace theme.
I mean, tell me that’s not the same cat. The resemblance is uncanny!
But despite not having eyes, Jazzypurrs still enjoys normal cat stuff, and shares her journey on Instagram. I’m not going to tell you how to live your life, but it is my firm professional opinion that you should stop what you’re doing right now and follow this cat. Go on, do it.
Feast your eyes (mind the pun) on Jazzypurrs eating pasta.
View this post on Instagram
Mama, what do you mean this isn’t MY dinner? ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. It was a terrifying experience trying to figure out what was going on, why he woke me up spinning in circles, but the diagnoses was a relief. The cause is unknown, which is unfortunately common, but it means it wasn’t caused by any of the awful things that we know can cause one. Since then he’s recovered almost 100%, he walks a bit more cautiously and occasionally is unsure of where is is and will meow for help, but otherwise he’s perfect. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 12 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodo
Or perhaps you’d prefer to watch this adorable IRL Skelanimal have a bath.
View this post on Instagram
There is nothing in this world that will ever warm my cold, dead heart quite like this eye-less, hairless cat.