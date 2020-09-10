I don’t mean to alarm any MySpace-era emos who may be reading this, but I have just discovered a real life Skelanimal and I simply cannot stop thinking about it.

Back in the day when I was a wee child who exclusively wore a Marilyn Manson hoodie and too much eyeliner that was *only* on my bottom lashline, I lived and breathed Skelanimals, so you can imagine my sheer delight when I discovered that they actually exist.

Meet Jazzypurrs, the adorably creepy sphinx cat who unfortunately had to have both of her eyeballs removed as a result of corneal ulcers.

Meet Jazzypurrs. She had some corneal ulcers and had to have both eyes removed. Because she originally has no fur you can clearly see her eye sockets, resulting in a gorgeous spook of a skelly cat. pic.twitter.com/E4EmDs7lD6 — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 9, 2020

The post has quickly amassed more than 70,000 likes, proving that emo really does still live, baby.

Due to her lack of fur, she now just has eyeball-sized holes in the side of her head that yeeted me straight back to 2007 and my ~edgy~ Skelanimals MySpace theme.

I mean, tell me that’s not the same cat. The resemblance is uncanny!

But despite not having eyes, Jazzypurrs still enjoys normal cat stuff, and shares her journey on Instagram. I’m not going to tell you how to live your life, but it is my firm professional opinion that you should stop what you’re doing right now and follow this cat. Go on, do it.

Feast your eyes (mind the pun) on Jazzypurrs eating pasta.

Or perhaps you’d prefer to watch this adorable IRL Skelanimal have a bath.

There is nothing in this world that will ever warm my cold, dead heart quite like this eye-less, hairless cat.