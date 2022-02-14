WARNING: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Jarryd Hayne has won his appeal and had his sexual assault conviction overturned. The former NRL player will now face a retrial.

He has been ordered to face the District Court for directions on February 18.

In March 2021, Hayne was found guilty of two charges of sexually assaulting a woman in her Newcastle home in 2018.

The 33-year-old was sentenced in May 2021 to five years and nine months in prison, with a non-parole period of at least three years and eight months.

Hayne was accused of “recklessly inflicting bodily harm” after allegedly leaving the woman bleeding from her genitals.

He has served nine months, but on Monday won his appeal in the Court of Criminal Appeal.

His retrial will be the case’s third trial after the first ended with a hung jury.

Lawyers for Hayne argued the second trial was flawed because jurors were allowed to view moments from the first trial in which the victim became emotional.

Watch tomorrow how Jarryd Haynes sentence is going to be reduced because the Judge decides he’s done enough time. Always happens. Courts get sympathetic to high profile male who is convicted rapist.https://t.co/o3Frrqxa2z#jarrydhayne #Privilege https://t.co/MkfdTpSn8q — Julie D (@iamjulied) February 13, 2022

They also argued it was an error to overturn a ruling from the first trial regarding the complainant’s messages with another person in which she described the encounter.

The appeal succeeded on the grounds relating to jury directions and the messages between the complainant and another person.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.