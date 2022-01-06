Following the tragic passing of 23-year-old James Kondilios from complications relating to COVID, his family, friends and colleagues have issued touching tributes on social media.

Earlier this week he died at St Vincent’s Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for the virus after suffering severe complications, despite being double-vaccinated with no underlying medical conditions.

Kondilios was a beloved science graduate and champion power lifter who grew up in Sydney.

His friend Stephen Ma shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook, saying he could “still see his friend everywhere”.

“I regret that I didn’t hug you even harder the last time we saw each other,” Ma wrote.

“The years I spent with you will always be a great part of my life…I feel so lucky to have you in my life, even if it wasn’t for as long as we would have liked.”

Another friend Julia Adamcewicz said James would do “anything for people close to him”.

She wrote that her mate’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that “even the strongest and wisest can be taken from this world before their time”.

“Yesterday was a reminder that this battle with Covid we have all been a part of for the last few years is not something to be taken lightly as even the healthiest people can be taken far too young,” she wrote.

NSW Health has since issued a statement about James’ death.

“He had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and had no known underlying health conditions,” NSW Health said.

“NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.”