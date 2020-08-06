Thanks for signing up!

A team of FBI agents raided the home of American YouTube gronk Jake Paul overnight, reportedly seizing a number of firearms in the process.

The Los Angeles Times reports a SWAT Team stormed the content creator’s mansion in Calabasas, California, after obtaining a federal search warrant linked to an ongoing investigation.

Aerial footage from the scene appears to show a long rifle propped up against a hot tub.

NEW: The FBI searches YouTuber Jake Paul's Calabasas, California home under a federal search warrant pic.twitter.com/nTSmZgX4N4 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 5, 2020

Speaking to TMZ, Paul’s lawyer, Richard Schonfeld, said Paul was not present at the time of the raid and plans to assist authorities.

No arrests were made during the raid, and an FBI spokesperson said none are planned.

The Verge reports the raid is linked to a federal investigation into a May incident, which saw Paul roaming through an Arizona mall while it was being looted.

At the time, Scottsdale Police Department charged Paul with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.

Paul strongly denied actively taking part in looting, saying that he was merely there to document the scene and earlier peaceful protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Responding to the charges, Paul said, “gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.”

Now, The Verge reports those charges have been dropped in lieu of the federal investigation, with a police spokesperson saying they’re now working with the FBI to “ensure that justice is served.”

It’s not the only notable incident involving Paul of late, either.

Paul was blasted online for hosting crowded parties at his mansion despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, telling Insider that “I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”