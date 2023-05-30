Word On The Street Is Ten Has Found This Year’s Bachelorette And My God, Why Her???

Rumours kicked off this week that radio star Jackie ‘O’ Henderson is the next single hottie to appear on The Bachelorette. But although Jackie was quick to deny the piping hot tea, we’ve been bamboozled before. So let’s look at the facts, shall we?



According to gossip mag Woman’s Day, Jackie is feeling ready to get back in the dating game after splitting with her husband in 2018. The source said that she is “ready for her close-up, more than ever before”.



The insider also told the mag that the KISS FM presenter was turning to her mate Sophie Monk for advice, as she appeared on the franchise in 2017.

I’ll be completely honest with you, we should probably take Woman’s Day with a grain of salt. Especially since they also reported incorrectly that Jackie would be starring on the show in 2018 too.



But aside from Woman’s Day‘s shady reputation, another nail in the hypothetical rumour-coffin was that Jackie herself denied the rumours on The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Tuesday morning.

“No, no, no I am not. I’m not doing it,” she said, as her co-host Kyle Sandilands teased her.



“So you’re not going on The Bachelor? But Woman’s Day said you’ve signed up and you’re getting tips off your friend Sophie Monk on how to navigate all of the bachelors,” he asked.



“Well, it’s all untrue, Kyle. It’s all bullshit,” she replied before Kyle said some yucky things about her body. You know, the usual.

Usually, I’d take her word at face value. After all, she’s straight up said it’s not true.



But when it comes to upcoming reality shows, lying about going on the show is basically part of the gig.



Remember that time Sophie Cachia got upset on IG about the rumours that she was going to be on Aussie Survivor but then appeared on the next season of Survivor: Blood v Water? Exactly.



Denial doesn’t mean shit anymore. We’ve got to stay vigilant. We’ve got to be on our toes.



Also, from a television ratings perspective, I can see why Jackie O would be a great fit. She’s basically Sophie Monk in a different font, and that season did pretty damn well.



Over the years, fans have been incredibly vocal about wanting older contestants who truly want to find love and not clout. Jackie’s already got clout. She’s a mum. She’s funny, clever and most of all, knows the importance of waiting until an official announcement before running her mouth.



So I’m not saying don’t believe Jackie, just be aware that other things might be at play. This job truly has changed me, I swear to god.



Look, I’ve got to admit, there’s a part of me that hopes this is rumour really is false. After all, all we want is an unknown mature gal, ideally a person of colour. Is that too much to ask for?



We’ll keep you posted as more Bachelorette tea surfaces.



