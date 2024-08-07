Australian icon and living meme Jack Karlson — famously known as Mr Democracy Manifest — has died. This is truly a devastating day for Aussies across the globe.

At age 82, Mr Democracy Manifest passed away due to advanced cancer, 7News chief reporter Chris Reason shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Sad news: Mr Democracy Manifest has died. The cultural icon, whose arrest inspired a thousand t-shirts and millions of downloads, had advanced cancer. His immortal words will echo thru generations: “What is the charge..eating a meal, a succulent Chinese meal?!!” Vale Jack Karlson pic.twitter.com/nLTuZgJDaZ — Chris Reason (@ChrisReason7) August 7, 2024

Karlson, known as Cecil George Edward at the time, rose to prominence in 1991 at Brisbane’s China Sea Restaurant.

“Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest,” he said during the arrest, which was filmed for broadcast and later found a second life on the internet.

“Get your hand off my penis,” Karlson continued, before saying the gold line: “What is the charge? Eating a meal, a succulent Chinese meal?”

According to 7News, footage of the arrest didn’t reach the internet until 2009. Since then it has blown up all over the world, with Karlson’s words being used in memes, merch and pop culture.

Most recently, the quote was retold on Netflix‘s reboot of Heartbreak High.

Why was Mr Democracy Manifest arrested?

When the footage first went viral, conspiracy theories surrounding Karlson’s arrest followed, with some suspecting him of being a Hungarian chess player who was wanted for dine-and-dashing.

However, per 7News, reports suggested that Karlson was arrested “on suspicion of being a high criminal on Queensland Police’s most wanted list.”

It’s truly a dark day for your fellow Aussies. On the bright side, there’s a documentary set to be based around Karlson and his beautiful contribution to Australian culture.

Fly high, Mr Democracy Manifest. May the afterlife provide you with endless succulent Chinese meals.