Indigenous senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has criticised Prime Minister Anthony Albanese‘s “clueless” conference with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.

On Saturday, the trio caught up in Sydney to discuss Labor’s Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. Weird, yes, but the PM said it was all O’Neal’s idea.

“He is interested in this country,” Albanese said.

“He knows that we are a warm and generous people, and he wanted to inform himself about what this debate was about by engaging directly with the Minister for Indigenous Affairs and myself as the Prime Minister.”

Senator Price said the meeting was an act of “shallowness with no substance”.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” she said on Facebook.

“If the PM and the Minister for Indigenous Australians thinks Shaq’s experience with ‘lifting people up who are marginalised’ is the answer to winning Yes votes for the Voice then it demonstrates just how clueless and out of touch they both are with what the needs of Aboriginal Australians are.

“I’ve no doubt Shaq’s a top bloke but it’s a bit insulting to call on a black American to help with black Australians as if this is all about the colour of one’s skin.”

Senator Price wasn’t the only person to criticise the move, with myriad Twitter users also voicing their concern and confusion.

