After Jacinda Ardern swept the New Zealand election and led the Labour Party to a historic victory last night, world leaders have been racing to congratulate the PM on Twitter and even share a cheeky selfie or two. However, there was one notable absence from the public celebrations.

Let’s take a look at who’s posted a congratulatory message on social media so far.

Oh look, it’s British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who found time during his busy day of fucking up Brexit trade deals and mismanaging a pandemic response to wish Ardern well.

Congratulations @jacindaardern for winning a second term as New Zealand PM. From our work together to tackle climate change to forging an exciting new trade partnership, the UK and NZ have great things to look forward to in the future. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2020

Not to be outdone, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave her best wishes and said that New Zealand may just serve as a lesson for Scotland. How cute.

Congratulations on your resounding re-election @jacindaardern. In a fine victory speech, these words resonate and perhaps they hold a lesson for Scotland too –

“As a nation, we can listen, we can debate…we are too small to lose sight of other people’s perspective” https://t.co/F4XnWJ6tI0 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 17, 2020

Ahh and here comes Justin Trudeau, who styled himself as the hippest, youngest and wokest world leader until Ardern burst onto the scene did it ten times better.

Congratulations, @JacindaArdern. Whether it’s fighting climate change, empowering women and girls around the world, or ensuring equitable vaccine distribution, I look forward to continuing our work together – and keeping the Canada-New Zealand friendship strong. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 17, 2020

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama called Ardern his friend and even had a pic to prove it.

Proud to see my friend @jacindaardern score a historic victory. With a full embrace of a #netzerocommitment by 2050, this was also a landslide win for the climate. Your friends in Fiji are ready to keep moving with our work to make the Pacific and our planet a better place. pic.twitter.com/AYRId4eo8H — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) October 17, 2020

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gushed about how popular Ardern is at home as well as in Pakistan. That’s called knowing your audience.

Warmest congratulations to @jacindaardern on her impressive victory in #NZelections2020. Her compassionate style of leadership has won hearts not just in NZ but in Pakistan too. Looking forward to expanding cooperation and further strengthening bonds of friendship between ????????&???????? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 17, 2020

The Office of the Prime Minister of Sweden joined the choir of congratulations with the most emotion we can expect from a cold, Scandinavian heart.

My warmest congratulations to @jacindaardern on the re-election. Looking forward to continuing to strengthen our excellent bilateral relations and joint efforts to promote progressive international cooperation, equality and climate action. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) October 17, 2020

As did the President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Congratulations to New Zealand PM @jacindaardern on being elected to a second term of office. Despite the geographical distance between our countries, NZ is a close friend and partner to Maldives and we will continue working with your government on issues of mutual importance. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) October 17, 2020

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir praised Ardern’s “wisdom, empathy and courage” as a leader.

Congratulations on the landslide election win @jacindaardern. You continue to inspire and lead with wisdom, empathy and courage. — Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) October 17, 2020

While new Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said he looked forward to working with Ardern to build a “building a fair, free and sustainable world.”

????????????????Congratulations @jacindaardern with your electoral victory. Belgium and New Zealand share a common commitment to human rights, international trade and multilateralism. Looking forward to joining hands in building a fair, free and sustainable world. — Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) October 17, 2020

The Dalai Lama also said congrats, perhaps to remind us all that he still exists.

I congratulate Jacinda Ardern on her party's resounding victory in the New Zealand general election. I admire the courage, wisdom and leadership, as well as the calm, compassion and respect for others, she has shown in these challenging times. https://t.co/J5dN0Gldk2 — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) October 17, 2020

Would you look at that! World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus not only congratulated Ardern on her win, but also for handling the coronavirus pandemic better than pretty much any other world leader. Heck yeah!

Congratulations, @jacindaardern, on your election victory; it’s very well deserved. Thank you for your outstanding leadership in the #COVID19 response. I look forward to continuing to work with you and your government. Together! https://t.co/UkckPapRv6 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 17, 2020

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also said a big congrats and shared a pic of him and Ardern looking happy together.

My warmest congratulations to @jacindaardern on your re-election as Prime Minister of New Zealand. Looking forward to continuing London's special relationship with NZ based on our shared vision for an inclusive, fairer and greener future. #NZElection2020 pic.twitter.com/UOxup6oGl1 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 17, 2020

This next one is probably a bit lesser-known for many Aussies, but it’s quite beautiful and deserves inclusion. President of the Pakistani territory of Azad Kashmir, Masood Khan, congratulated Ardern on her “fabulous victory”.

“You are as popular in the Muslim world as in New Zealand. Perhaps more,” he added, sharing a photo of Ardern as she mourned the victims of the 2019 Christchurch mosque terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand @jacindaardern: Heartiest congratulations on your fabulous victory in elections. You are as popular in the Muslim world as in New Zealand. Perhaps more. pic.twitter.com/9cD7RwcVc8 — Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) October 17, 2020

Now… let’s duck back to Australia and see who had something nice to say to newly-victorious Prime Minister of New Zealand.

First up we have Julia Gillard, who praised not only Ardern’s kindness but also her position as a role model for women around the world. Some might even call this girl power embodied in a tweet.

Congratulations to @jacindaardern and @NZlabour. You have led NZ through difficult times, with an understanding of the special power of kindness. Your leadership will continue to inspire people around the world, especially women. — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) October 17, 2020

Up next is Bill Shorten, who didn’t quite make it to being a world leader himself, but still had a good crack. He seemed keen to remind us that he once bumped shoulders with Ardern, literally.

Our friends across the ditch – they call Eskis chilly bins and thongs jandals, but they have great taste in political leaders. Huge congrats to my friend @jacindaardern and the whole team at @nzlabour on what is shaping up to be famous victory tonight #NZVotes #jacindaardern pic.twitter.com/wma8iYcijZ — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) October 17, 2020

Now we’re up to Anthony Albanese, who picked up where Shorten left off in terms of doing not much as an opposition leader. Can’t fault their smiles, though.

Kiwis have voted to keep New Zealand moving for three more years. Congrats to @jacindaardern and @nzlabour. pic.twitter.com/Sx4ag0PVtg — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 17, 2020

So far, so good. It makes sense that the Aussie Labor party would wish the Kiwi Labour party a hearty congratulations after such a huge victory.

Now, nobody expects a bunch of Liberal MPs to start gushing over New Zealand’s Labour PM, but one would think it’d be nice for the guy in the very top spot – a colleague of Ardern on the world stage – to say a few words of congratulations.

Let’s see if Scott Morrison had anything to say on Twitter…

Nope.

Nada.

Nothing.

crickets

There was no official statement put out by his office, either.

Although to be fair, Morrison did privately contact Ardern to wish her congratulations.

“Scott Morrison was very quick off the bat last night but also reminded me of our wager today on the rugby,” Ardern told reporters.

Still, it’s quite telling that he hasn’t said anything publicly.