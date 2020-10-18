After Jacinda Ardern swept the New Zealand election and led the Labour Party to a historic victory last night, world leaders have been racing to congratulate the PM on Twitter and even share a cheeky selfie or two. However, there was one notable absence from the public celebrations.

Let’s take a look at who’s posted a congratulatory message on social media so far.

Oh look, it’s British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who found time during his busy day of fucking up Brexit trade deals and mismanaging a pandemic response to wish Ardern well.

Not to be outdone, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave her best wishes and said that New Zealand may just serve as a lesson for Scotland. How cute.

Ahh and here comes Justin Trudeau, who styled himself as the hippest, youngest and wokest world leader until Ardern burst onto the scene did it ten times better.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama called Ardern his friend and even had a pic to prove it.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gushed about how popular Ardern is at home as well as in Pakistan. That’s called knowing your audience.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Sweden joined the choir of congratulations with the most emotion we can expect from a cold, Scandinavian heart.

As did the President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir praised Ardern’s “wisdom, empathy and courage” as a leader.

While new Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said he looked forward to working with Ardern to build a “building a fair, free and sustainable world.”

The Dalai Lama also said congrats, perhaps to remind us all that he still exists.

Would you look at that! World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus not only congratulated Ardern on her win, but also for handling the coronavirus pandemic better than pretty much any other world leader. Heck yeah!

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also said a big congrats and shared a pic of him and Ardern looking happy together.

This next one is probably a bit lesser-known for many Aussies, but it’s quite beautiful and deserves inclusion. President of the Pakistani territory of Azad Kashmir, Masood Khan, congratulated Ardern on her “fabulous victory”.

“You are as popular in the Muslim world as in New Zealand. Perhaps more,” he added, sharing a photo of Ardern as she mourned the victims of the 2019 Christchurch mosque terrorist attack.

Now… let’s duck back to Australia and see who had something nice to say to newly-victorious Prime Minister of New Zealand.

First up we have Julia Gillard, who praised not only Ardern’s kindness but also her position as a role model for women around the world. Some might even call this girl power embodied in a tweet.

Up next is Bill Shorten, who didn’t quite make it to being a world leader himself, but still had a good crack. He seemed keen to remind us that he once bumped shoulders with Ardern, literally.

Now we’re up to Anthony Albanese, who picked up where Shorten left off in terms of doing not much as an opposition leader. Can’t fault their smiles, though.

So far, so good. It makes sense that the Aussie Labor party would wish the Kiwi Labour party a hearty congratulations after such a huge victory.

Now, nobody expects a bunch of Liberal MPs to start gushing over New Zealand’s Labour PM, but one would think it’d be nice for the guy in the very top spot – a colleague of Ardern on the world stage – to say a few words of congratulations.

Let’s see if Scott Morrison had anything to say on Twitter…

Nope.

Nada.

Nothing.

crickets

There was no official statement put out by his office, either.

Although to be fair, Morrison did privately contact Ardern to wish her congratulations.

“Scott Morrison was very quick off the bat last night but also reminded me of our wager today on the rugby,” Ardern told reporters.

Still, it’s quite telling that he hasn’t said anything publicly.

