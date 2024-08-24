Well, it looks like J.K. Rowling just couldn’t keep her mouth shut any longer. After a blissful two-week hiatus from her usual social media nonsense, the Harry Potter author has once again graced us with her unwelcome opinions on Olympian Imane Khelif.

Why is J.K. Rowling coming after Imane Khelif?

For those you who are not in the know, Rowling found herself in hot water recently when Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif filed a formal legal complaint against her and other high-profile figures for online harassment.

The lawsuit, which is currently under investigation by French authorities, accuses Rowling of participating in a “misogynist, racist and sexist campaign” against Khelif.

Khelif found herself in the spotlight after some sketchy gender testing drama at the 2023 World Boxing Championships, where she was disqualified based on some pretty dubious claims about her chromosomes. The International Olympics Committee later cleared her to compete in Paris, but by then celebs including Rowling, Elon Musk and Donald Trump had chimed in with their transphobic and hurtful opinions.

What has J.K. Rowling said about Imane Khelif now?

Fans had noticed Rowling deleting some of her tweets attacking Khelif after the lawsuit dropped and also saw that the author was amazingly silent on her socials.

But apparently, the threat of legal action isn’t enough to keep Rowling in check. The author broke her silence by responding to an opinion piece criticising Khelif’s appearance. Because of course she did.

(Image: @JK_Rowling/X)

Commenters have come to Khelif’s defence saying, “I am not sure what you are achieving here Joanne. You made a mistake, and now you are insulting her. The issue around gender equality is incredibly complex as you know, but perhaps your lawyers need to make this simpler for you.”

(Image: @ExistentialEnso/X)

Another said, “Why would she make her DNA results public? Also what’s so much obsession with categorisation of people with science?”

Khelif has not directly responded to Rowling’s new tweet, but the legal complaint she filed is now under investigation with prosecutors in Paris.

Lead image: Getty Images