Italy’s PM Has Straight Up Dumped Her BF After Recordings Emerged Of Him Being A Total Dirtbag

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, has ditched her partner of 10 years following footage emerging of him saying cooked stuff to female co-workers at his TV hosting job.

In an Instagram post to her 2.1 million followers, the 46-year-old announced she was splitting from her 42-year-old partner Andrea Giambruno, with whom she has a 7-year-old child named Ginevra.

Giorgia Meloni, her daughter Ginevra and her former partner Andrea Giambruno. Image credit @giorgiameloni via Instagram.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,” the post read, translated from Italian to English by The Guardian.

“I thank him for the wonderful years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra.

“Our paths have diverged for some time and it is time to acknowledge it.

“All those who sought to weaken me by striking my family should know that even if a water drop can hope to break a rock, a rock will always be a rock while a drop is just water,” she concluded.

According to the BBC, the pair first met back in 2015.

The PM’s partner, Giambruno, found himself in a rather large pickle after he was recorded off-camera telling a female co-worker, “You’re so clever … Why didn’t I meet you sooner?”

Has he no SHAME!?

Another comment was later aired in which Giambruno appears to boast about having an affair and that everyone at his network “knows it, and now you do too”.

A third comment hears him say to another female co-worker, “let’s have a threesome, even a foursome,” in the context of the broadcast company needing another participant for the show.

Giambruno has not yet responded to Meloni’s Instagram post.

Meloni made international headlines for multiple reasons when she was first elected.

She is Italy’s first female prime minister.

She is also Italy’s first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini who led the country’s National Fascist Party in the Second World War.

More to come.