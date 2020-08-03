Australian “comedian” Isaac Butterfield has been called out online after making a wildly inappropriate and insensitive joke about the horrific Christchurch mosque shootings that left 51 people dead and a further 49 injured.

You’d think at this point it goes without saying that jokes about terrorist attacks (especially such recent events) are simply not funny and are actually really disrespectful. But apparently the memo hasn’t quite reached everyone, because that’s exactly what Butterfield did in his recently-released Anti-Hero comedy special.

“This Australian extremist stormed this building, this mosque, this room where people were saying their prayers and going about their business,” he said, setting up the “joke”.

Australian comedian Isaac Butterfield jokes about Christchurch mosque shootings. Audience laughs.

From his new show: Anti Hero – Isaac Butterfield (2020) pic.twitter.com/nJZsSkLWpk — Almir Colan (@almircolan) August 2, 2020

In even more disappointing news, the joke was met with a pretty large amount of laughter from the audience. They might’ve found it funny, or perhaps they were just uncomfortable.

After being shared on Twitter by Director of Australian Centre for Islamic Finance Almir Colan, among others, Butterfield’s actions have been widely condemned for being offensive and really insensitive considering Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern literally described it as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

In a lengthy thread in response to the clip, Colan discussed the idea that anything is fair game for comedians.

“I think people like Isaac Butterfield argue that there is too much political correctness (and that is a fair point) and that comedians should be free to talk about anything and nothing should be off-limits,” he said. “That is also fair enough. We don’t want to live in a totalitarian society where people are scared to demand their rights and live in fear from too powerful government or corporations.”

“But in his joke about the victims of the Christchurch massacre, Butterfield is not going against some powerful forces nor is he using his voice to speak truth to power. Butterfield is bullying the most powerless and voiceless amongst us – he is haunting the survivors and victims who only have memories of loved ones left.”

Almir Colan then went on to ask where the audiences’ sense of empathy has gone, and what the purpose of this attempt at “comedy” is.

“It is not brave or honest or standing up for anything. It is just insensitive. Rude. Vile. Low. And for what purpose? A few laughs?”

As expected, the tweet prompted an important discussion about what sort of materials we deem appropriate in comedy, and where we draw the line between finding the humour in our (sometimes shitty) lives, and being offensive, insensitive and inappropriate.

Like we’ve seen in the past when these conversations arise, a small minority have been quick to point out that comedians have long used dark moments in history like 9/11 and the holocaust for the purpose of jokes. Make of that what you will, but many were quick to reply that these moments also aren’t particularly “funny.”

But an overwhelming majority of people condemned the act, which was seemingly an attempt at extreme shock value.