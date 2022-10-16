The world-famous Berlin nightclub Berghain could soon be closing its doors according to rumours currently swirling around the internet. So could this be legit or is this just social media doing its thing again? Let’s investigate.

The source of this rumour is German music magazine Fazemag which published an article predicting earlier this week that Berghain would be closing.

The article is titled “Die Berghain-Macher haben keine Lust mehr auf den Club – laut Berlin-Insider” which loosely translates to “The Berghain makers are tired of the club – according to Berlin insiders”.

The Fazemag journalist got in touch with some unidentified sources who allegedly confirmed “one of the founders has already been paid out and is said to be staying in the countryside in Brandenburg.”

“The others simply ‘don’t feel like it’ anymore and have other life plans in mind,” said one of the sources.

According to Fazemags sources, the current owners aren’t keen on “passing the club on to younger hands or selling it to another operator. Apparently, this is not desirable”.

Now, there have always been rumours of Berghain closing.

But according to web3 publication H4ck mag, the major difference this time is that the club’s in-house talent booking agency Ostgut Booking announced earlier in October it’ll shut at the end of 2022.

As per Mixmag, Ostgut’s current roster includes Ben Klock, Lakuti, Marcel Dettmann, Steffi, Paramida, along with Berghain’s bouncer and arguably the world’s coolest-looking dude Sven Marquardt.

Naturally, this latest Berghain closing rumour lit the internet ablaze with no shortage of shocked reactions.

Berghain has long been a part of Berlin’s cultural fabric.

Late last year, a group of campaigners even began lobbying to get the club UNESCO heritage listed.

Countless “how to get into Berghain” videos and tutorials on what to wear (or more accurately, what not to wear) have made the nightclub a renowned venue for travellers and locals alike.

Even the Aussie Queen of Pop Kylie Minogue has performed a set at Berghain. The more you know!

We suppose only time will tell if this latest batch of Berghain closing rumours turn out to be true.