Iranian forces have fired missiles at a two Iraqi military bases housing American troops, an apparent response to the US assassination of Iranian commander Major General Qassim Soleimani on Friday.

In a statement obtained by CNN, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said at least a dozen missiles hit sites in Al-Asad and Erbil.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Asad and Erbil,” he said.

Damage to the bases is yet to be assessed. It is unclear if any Iraqi or US military personnel, allied troops, or civilians were harmed in the strike.

The New York Times reports the drastic escalation was confirmed by multiple Iranian state sources, with the nation’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announcing “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun.”

The White House is reportedly aware of the strikes, with a spokesperson telling the Times President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation.

The strikes come after a US-led drone strike killed Soleimani near Baghdad airport, sparking waves of fury and protests in Iran.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says “The Government is closely monitoring the unfolding events in Iraq.”

