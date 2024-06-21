Inspector Who Stopped Bondi Junction Westfield Attacker Given Valour Award For Her Bravery

Inspector Amy Scott, the lone NSW Police officer who stopped the Bondi Junction Westfield attacker Joel Cauchi, has been granted a prestigious award in recognition of her brave actions on the fatal day.

At a NSW Police induction ceremony, Scott was highly commended for her life-saving actions which prevented further bloodshed at the hands of Cauchi, who took seven lives when he began a machete rampage in Bondi Junction Westfield on April 13.

As the chaos from the shock attack took over the Westfield and people did whatever they could to save lives, witnesses say they saw Inspector Scott chase Cauchi down, warned him to stop, and then fatally shot him. She was alone, conducting routine checks when the bloodshed began.

During the ceremony, Scott was honoured with the Commissioner’s Valour Award, which is given to officers who show extreme bravery under life-or-death circumstances.

People pay tribute to those who died at the Bondi Junction Westfield attack. (Getty)

The inspector was humbled by the award and shared that she had “mixed emotions” toward accepting the accolade.

“I am incredibly honoured and grateful to receive an award on this level, however, those mixed emotions are with the fact I do feel like I’m taking it on behalf of my team because I don’t want people to forget how incredible they were on that day,” Scott said.

Scott also gave her gratitude to everyone who showed “acts of bravery” on the day.

“It’s really important for me to keep those people at the forefront of everything, and that’s where they are for me, always on my mind,” she said.

Additionally, she pointed out that she didn’t want to be defined by this one act.

“At the end of the day, we’re all ordinary people who are sometimes called upon to do extraordinary things,” Amy Scott said.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb, who gave Scott the award before all the new police graduates, used the opportunity to highlight the turmoils of being a police officer.

“There will be days that challenge you, but also many rewarding days,” Webb said.

“While we don’t become police officers for recognition, it is important to recognise those who go above and beyond to protect the community of New South Wales. Detective inspector Amy Scott is an example of this.”

When it was announced by NSW Premier Chris Minns that Scott would be given the Valour Award, he said it was because she “has been rightly labelled a hero.”

“She was calm, decisive, and as a result, she saved many lives,” Minns said.

“She gives us all an example of what we ask of our police, many of whom are young, to walk into terrible situations as an ordinary part of their job.”

Joel Cauchi killed five women and one man, and an infant child on April 13. He was known by police, and suffered from schizophrenia.

After he was shot, the inspector attempted to give Cauchi CPR. He died at the scene.

[Image: Getty]