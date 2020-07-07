Australian podcast host and influencer Sarah Liberty has been fined $1000, after she allegedly snuck out of her hotel quarantine after returning to NSW from Paris.

Sarah, who hosts a podcast called Feminist Friday and has around 11,000 followers on Instagram, posted on Instagram about feeling “a wave of anxiety” about being in lockdown, after allegedly getting into a “short struggle” with a security guard at the Marriott Hotel on Saturday night, where she was quarantining after her flight from Paris.

The security contractor told NSW police that he confronted Sarah as she approached a fire exit.

“Following a short struggle, she ran through the exit and was chased on foot before disappearing from sight,” police said in a statement. “The guard returned to the hotel and reported the incident to his supervisor, who alerted police inside the hotel.”

A search ensued and Sarah was found 45 minutes later in Circular Quay, not far from the hotel.

She was issued a $1000 Penalty Infringement Notice for allegedly being in contravention of the state’s Public Health (COVID-19 Air Transportation Quarantine) Order.

Enquiries made by NSW police into the incident have also found damage to her hotel room.

“As part of inquiries into the incident, police attended the woman’s room and noted the sprinkler systems had been significantly damaged,” police said.

Sarah was subsequently taken to hospital for assessment, and has since been transferred to a hotel managed by NSW Health.

She wrote on Instagram:

“I am strong, but after facing months of confinement in Paris, I just want to run to the ocean, eat Sydney Thai (nothing beats it), and a huge plate of oysters. Instead, I’m in hotel room with instant coffee, weatbix and not much else.”

“Having said that, I understand why confinement is necessary and am so happy to be home. So wish me Bon Courage for the next 2 weeks, and watch out for me when I’m released!”

While anyone breaking quarantine is potentially detrimental to the health of others, lockdown anxiety is a very real experience for many. A survey of Australia’s mental health during restrictions found that the experience did take a toll on us – two to three times more Aussies were experiencing mild depression, for example.

“Normally you would find about 5 per cent of people in the community have severe low mood symptoms,” Professor Jane Fisher of Monash University told the ABC back in June.

“Of concern to us, we found 25 per cent were feeling moderate to severe symptoms of depression which would cause some degree of disability.”

If you are struggling with depression or anxiety, there is help. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or Kid’s Helpline on 1800 55 1800. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.