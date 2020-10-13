Health alerts have sadly been popping up in NSW over the past week or so as the state goes from zero cases of daily cases of community transmission to seven, as of October 12. And among those health alerts is one huge shop: IKEA in Tempe.

So, if you were at IKEA Tempe last Wednesday, October 7 between 1:30pm and 5:30pm, you’re advised to monitor yourself closely for any symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop.

If you visited IKEA at any other time, then hopefully you were able to enjoy your Swedish meatballs and/or disassembled furniture. Whatever floats your boat, really.

Among the other venues in the health alert were Bunnings in Gregory Hills, Woolies in Oran Park and Aldi in Emerald Hills.

Most of these places are in Sydney’s south-west, which means social distancing and mask wearing is even more important there.

Here’s the full list from NSW Health:

Woolworths Oran Park, 351 Oran Park Dr, Oran Park on the following dates: Wednesday 30 September from 5:30pm to 6:30pm Thursday 8 October from 5:15pm to 6pm Friday 9 October 6pm to 6:30pm

Prasadi Nepali Emerald Hills, 2 Hurricane Drive, Raby on Friday 2 October from 3:30pm to 4pm

Emerald Hills McDonalds 101 Raby Rd, Leppington on Friday 2 October from 5pm to 5:15pm

Aldi Emerald Hills, Shop 2/03, 5 Emerald Hills Blvd, Leppington, on Friday 2 October from 5:30pm to 6:15pm

Fantastic Furniture Campbelltown, 4 Blaxland Rd, Campbelltown, on Friday 9 October from 3:30pm to 5:20pm

Bunnings Gregory Hills, 2 Rodeo Rd, Gregory Hills, on Tuesday 6 October from 7pm to 8:00pm

IKEA Tempe, 634-726 Princes Hwy, Tempe, on Wednesday 7 October from 1:30pm – 5:30pm

NSW Health also mentioned that testing numbers have fallen dramatically in the past few months.

That could be one of the reasons why community transmission is starting to pick up again.

Even outside of these seven locations, anyone who develops symptoms should get tested ASAP and self-isolate until the results come in.

We may have come a long way already, but it’s important not to drop the ball.