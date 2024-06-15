Aussies Rally Behind Hungry Jack’s Staff Asking For The Literal Bare Minimum From Customers

The netizens of Reddit have rallied behind a Hungry Jack’s store after a sign left up in the popular fast food chain caught the attention of a customer. The sign made a simple request of Hungry Jack’s customers, which left users of the platform questioning why on earth it would need to be requested at all.

If you’ve worked in hospitality, retail, or any form of customer-facing role before, then you know that the worst part of the gig is the customers.

Sure, practically 99.99 percent of the population of customers are standard and decent people. Unfortunately, the minority of Karens and Darrens ruin it for everyone.

And it is those rude, aggressive, or even hostile customers that result in stores being forced to put up signs reminding customers not to be massive POSs, as is the case in a Hungry Jack’s pictured in an r/Australia Reddit post.

“This was at my local Hungry Jacks this afternoon. How sad it is that these signs have to go up in the first place,” wrote Redditor u/OnceInABox_.

Attached to their post was a photo of a message on an A4 piece of paper that had been stuck to the entrance of an unnamed Hungry Jack’s location, warning customers: “Verbal abuse of our staff will not be tolerated.”

The all-caps memo assured customers that the Hungry Jack’s store is aware that when orders go wrong it can be upsetting, but set a stern warning for anyone who thinks it is appropriate to abuse staff.

“Far too much aggression has occurred recently. Kindness makes the world go around,” read the note.

“Treat people as you wish to be treated and speak with the same politeness you would speak to your own family. Our staff are people too. We reserve the right to refuse service if you are hostile.”

Plenty of other Redditors rallied behind the sentiment on the Hungry Jack’s store’s note, and agreed that the fact a sign like this had to be put up is incredibly disappointing.

“Unfortunately the cretins that need to read it probably don’t possess that level of literacy,” the top comment roasted.

Some people who work in fast food also commented and highlighted that customers might not understand the difficult fast-paced nature of the industry.

“I work at fast food. Most nights, but especially Fridays/Saturdays we absolutely get hammered to the point where the actual machine that cooks your food can’t keep up,” stated one person.

“Two of my kids work in retail. They both have had their lives threatened. Who the hell tells a kid that they’re going to kill them?” another person alleged.

Honestly, as a former fast food boy myself, it is lovely to see people getting behind the workers.

Most of the people working at these stores are teenagers just trying to make a couple of bucks. They’re running a burger store, not a hospital.

Just don’t be an arsehole. Plain and simple.

