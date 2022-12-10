HSC students were able to access their results early, which I think we can all agree is a big yikes.

The HSC results are due to be released this coming Thursday. But some students were able to access to their preliminary results on Saturday morning.

Students reportedly weren’t able to see their overall ATAR per Yahoo, so a bit of mystery does still remain.

The sitch is now being investigated by the New South Wales Education Standards Authority (NESA), with a spokesperson telling 9News some of the preliminary results could be accessed by students “for a short period”.

“NESA is investigating the cause of the issue and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience cause,” they said.

The spokesperson also confirmed final results would still be released on Thursday.

Getting my Year 12 results was a stressful enough process without a bloody leak adding to mix. Let us give the teens a rest.

Apparently the link to access results was widely shared on social media once people cottoned on — not a great shock there, to be honest. I’m sure the group chats were absolutely ablaze.

One student was able to access his results after he saw the link on a pal’s Instagram Story. He also saw it shared on Facebook and Discord.

“I basically woke up and saw one of my mates had posted it,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The link is patched now, but I hope those are my marks.”

The whole situation has led to beef between the Perrottet Government and NSW Labor. Of course.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said she was “disappointed” by the sitch. She said it was caused by an “IT issue” and confirmed she’d asked NESA “for an explanation”.

Labor’s Prue Car released a statement hitting out at the state government, saying it “dropped the ball”.

“This bungle has just added unnecessary stress on students, many of whom have no certainty if they were shown their final results or not,” she said.

Mitchell then slammed Car’s comments.

“It is incredibly disappointing that NSW Labor, with no understanding of the issue, chose to add to student stress and confusion,” she said per The SMH.

She said it showed “lack of empathy for HSC students”.

Alright everyone, let’s all calm down.

The wild thing is, a similar thing legit happened last year too. Merit lists were accidentally published on the NESA site two days before they were officially supposed to be released.

Come on team, let’s get it together for 2023.