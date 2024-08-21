8 Ways To Keep Your Wine Fresh For Longer If You’re Sick Of Accidentally Making Fancy Vinegar

Listen to me. There’s nothing more soul-crushing than going to take a sip of your favourite wine and being hit with the disappointing revelation that the very drink you loved so dearly has betrayed you. It has now, flattened.

There is nothing worse than this. You may claim to know pain, and you may be right, in your limited ways. But nothing compares to the sadness that penetrates deep into one’s very core when they are subjected to sipping on wine past its prime.

Wine is supposed to be an indulgent experience — Roman emperors loved it, and they were never wrong — it should be rich and vibrant and ALIVE.

So, how do we keep that experience even after the cork’s been popped? Well, read on, friend.

Invest in a wine stopper

It’s the low-key hero of wine accessories. A good wine stopper can extend the life of your wine by minimising its exposure to air. Bonus points if it’s one of those fancy vacuum-sealed stoppers that suck out excess air. But look, you don’t need to go that far. Any old one will do.

Store it upright

Gravity isn’t just for apples, pal. When you store your wine upright, it reduces the surface area exposed to air, keeping it fresher for longer. Why do you think bottles are shaped like that??? Do you think it’s just for looks??? Fool. All form under these blue skies has function.

Chuck it in the fridge

Look, when in doubt, just chuck that open bottle in the fridge. It’s not rocket science. Your leftover wine will thank you for the cool nap. The fridge’s chill factor puts the brakes on the annoying oxidation process that turns your precious red and white into fancy vinegar.

Pour leftovers into a smaller bottle

Speaking of our pal, oxidation, you can help reduce it by transferring the remaining wine into a smaller bottle that fits the leftover amount perfectly (or at least, better than before). The less air in the bottle, the slower the wine will oxidise, keeping it fresher for longer. Simples.

Try alternatives to bottles

Sure, bottles are classic, but let’s be real — they’re not always the most practical. Enter the world of alternative wine packaging. Take, for instance, these nifty new ‘bagnums’ by Rewild.

They’re like if goon bags moved out of the dodgy part of town, got their shit together, and grew the hell up. Now they care about the environment and they taste a hell of a lot better. These little pillows of wonder will keep your wine fresh for 30 days after opening, which is a game changer, honestly. Plus, they’re lighter and easier to store — perfect for picnics, BBQs, or just keeping your kitchen counter clutter-free. Lovely.

Send it to the International Space Station

By sending your wine to the International Space Station, you’ll take advantage of microgravity. See, without Earth’s gravity pulling on the molecules, the wine’s natural aging process might slow down. Maybe. Who knows. I’m not a scientist. I write for PEDESTRIAN.TV — I don’t know anything.

Bury it in the backyard like a pirate treasure

Go on, have some fun. Not only does this add an element of adventure to your wine-drinking experience, but the cool, consistent underground temperature could keep your wine fresh longer. Just make sure to draw yourself a treasure map, with a full ‘X’ marking the spot and everything.

Encase it in amber like a fossil

If it worked for Jurassic Park, then why shouldn’t it work for you?