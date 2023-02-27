How To Cop An Empty Row On Your Next Flight If Sitting Next To A Stranger Is Your Personal Hell

If you are sick and tired of arguing over which armrest on your cramped flight is yours, this TikTok hack might just change your life.

Chelsea Badger has taken to TikTok to share how she managed to score an entire row of seats flying Qantas from Auckland to Sydney.

The TikTok hack, which is a game changer for anyone who values their personal space on a plane is also totally free, and how did I not know about this sooner?

The hack requires two things, the Qantas app and a little bit of Dutch courage (or just regular courage) when it comes to asking the desk crew for a new seat.

“Once you get to your gate, you want to wait until it’s about 10 minutes before boarding. Then open up your Qantas app and click the seat selector tool. If there’s a whole row free, or even just a better seat, make a mental note of that seat number.” Said Chelsea.

Passengers are unable to select the new seat on the app as it is too close to the boarding time which is why Chelsea reccomends you make a mental note of any better seat options.

Step two is to literally just go up to the desk and politely ask for your seat to be changed, citing the better seat options you saw on the app. And go on, what have you got to lose?

Obviously you’ve got to be on a flight that isn’t fully booked, but there’s no harm in having a suss at any potential seating options pre-board.

“This is the easiest upgrade hack ever, but it only works on flights that aren’t fully booked,” Chelsea said.

Now Chelsea has only tried this hack with Qantas, but hey, you may as well ask for a better seat right?

“I’ve done this successfully a few times while flying with Qantas – not saying it works for every airline.”

You can bet your bottom dollar I’ll be testing this one out the next time I’m on a Qantas flight. I’ll do anything to avoid having a random stranger fall asleep on my shoulder for the entire duration of our 3-hour flight.

You’ll never have to sit next to someone who gets their bare feet out on a plane again. A win’s a win.