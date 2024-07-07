Police Are Investigating A House Fire As A ‘Domestic-Related Homicide’ After 3 Kids Were Killed

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after three children were killed in a house fire in Sydney’s west with police investigating the incident as a “domestic-related homicide”.

At about 1am on Sunday, emergency services were called to a home on Freeman Street, Lalor Park, due to reports of a house fire.

Police allege that when authorities arrived on the scene, they were met with a 28-year-old man who was “frustrated” with their attempts to get inside the home, 9News reports.

One nine-year-old girl and three boys — aged 11, seven and six — were treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics at the scene and were then taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

Two boys — aged two and four — were transported to Westmead Hospital in critical condition, where they died a short time later.

Another child — believed to be a 10-month-old girl — was found deceased by Fire and Rescue NSW after they’d extinguished the blaze.

Alongside the children, a 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. The 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Per 9News the man was not known to police prior to the incident, and had no existing apprehended violence order against him.

Superintendent Danny Doherty from the NSW Police Homicide Squad alleged the 28-year-old acted with “the intention of keeping the kids inside the premises”.

“We’re treating this as a domestic-related multiple homicide,” Doherty said per the publication.

“The 28-year-old man is currently under police guard in hospital in an induced coma.”

Acting Superintendent Jason Pietruszka thanked police and a neighbour at the scene who helped authorities gain access to the home.

“They then had to bring the offender under arrest, they suffered various injuries as a result and that was done so in a manner that was quite extraordinary,” Pietruszka shared.

“The neighbour that did try to assist helped further lives from being lost.”

Superintended Adam Drewberry from Fire and Rescue NSW also praised everyone who helped with the incident.

“Just sitting there watching a little child sitting on a police constable’s lap, or she’s comforting him while paramedics are providing treatment,” he said.

“Firefighters are handing out our Care Bears, our little teddy bears, to try and give them that little bit of comfort.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

