A horse got himself somewhere a horse should not be on Thursday afternoon. He was found hanging out in a hole in the ground in Sydney’s south. A horse in a hole!

A true night-mare!



Fire crews are on the scene after a horse found itself in a tight spot in Sydney's south-west.



It's not known if the horse is injured but it appeared to be standing calmly.

How did horse get in hole? There’s no way horse got in hole without jumping into hole. Horse couldn’t simply walk in, right? Horse must have fallen in and then horse got stuck in hole.

Turns out the recent wild weather in the Macarthur region caused some trees to come crashing down. One of those trees busted the lid of a water tank and horse walked right on into it. Thankfully the tank had a bit of water in it, softening his fall a bit.

It seems horse (whose name is Jester) wasn’t too fussed about being stuck in this underground predicament. Jester seemed pretty calm in the photos despite apparently falling into the water tank hole.

NSW Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene as the tank was being emptied and Jester the Horse was just standing in there looking a bit guilty.

“Fire and Rescue NSW crews worked for two hours to complete the rescue of the horse from the drain,” FRNSW said on Facebook.

So how did they get horse back out of hole? With an excavator, of course.

Jester was winched back to safety with machinery and a bit of supportive strapping. Honestly, he has the same energy of a leggy dog or cat being picked up and put on the floor after being told they are not allowed on the couch. You know the one.

After everything, I’m glad Jester the Horse is no longer below ground level and is back on land where he should be.

Apparently, Jester wasn’t physically hurt in the ordeal but was a little bit stressed out from finding himself suddenly in a hole lot of trouble.

Here’s hoping you get a lot of carrots and some molasses in your dinner for being such a brave boy, Jester.