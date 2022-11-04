19 Cheap Camping & Glamping Spots To Hit If The Cost Of An Overseas Jaunt Is Nauseating To You

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been feeling the never-ending pinch of bloody inflation this year, given everything and the kitchen sink has now gone up ten-fold in price, an overseas jaunt might just be off the cards these holidays, and understandably so.

Hell, even an interstate trip sounds a little out of reach, RN, if you’ve been keeping tabs on those heinous flight prices. But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

Many people think that a holiday on the cheap is impossible or it has to be bare, boring, and basic, but I’m here to remind you that there are so many great fkn destinations out there that’ll allow y’all to enjoy the Aussie sun (while it’s still out) and take a much-needed break for less cash than you think.

From glamping on blueberry farms to sleeping under the stars in national parks, Hipcamp Australia is the secret special sauce when it comes to helping you find great affordable camping sites to stay in beautiful locations.

It’s very much like Airbnb, but instead of sifting through hundreds of bougie apartments and beach shacks that can go for upwards of $1,000 a night, Hipcamp Australia offers ya access to over 40,000 cheaper locations on incredible private land, which sounds like the ultimate outdoor getaway this Chrissy szn.

Wanna know the best part? Over 50% of Hipcamp Australia’s listings cost under $50 a night, so strap ya boots on and get searching before all the good listings get snatched up for your end-of-year dates.

To give you a little bit of inspo and to show you what’s on offer, I’ve rounded up some of my favourite (and affordable) camping sites for you to head off to, stat.

Bring the fam, bring your pets and brush the cobwebs out of that old tent you haven’t used for the last five years, it’s go time!

The best places to camp around Australia

VIC

Iron Brook Donkey Farm from $24 per night

Iron Brook Donkey Farm is located on some epic rolling hills of mountain pasture backing onto the Yarra State Forest. You can bush walk along the little creek or just sit on your deck chair and take in the pretty sick views at the top of the hill. Yeehaw!

Book here.

Magic Mountain from $183 per night

Nestled amongst the mountains just outside of the township of Whittlesea, this 40-acre property sits above the clouds and comes with sweeping views, a hidden waterfall, a clear campground and plenty of wildlife.

Book here.

Riverside King Valley from $18 per night

Riverside King Valley is set on the banks of the King River in King Valley Victoria, a 38km drive on a sealed road from Wangaratta. It’s surrounded by picturesque countryside with access to 1km of river frontage – super ideal if you’re into swimming, tubing, canoeing and fishing.

Book here.

Rodborough Vale from $20 per night

Rodborough Vale is a 600-acre working sheep property with a combination of creek flats, native bushland and rocky volcanic outcrops. A working sheep property with some cropping, it is home to the well-known Rodvale Border Leicester Stud and practices farming in harmony with native fauna and flora.

Book here.

NSW

Rivers Run Colo from $48 per night

Enjoy a glamping or camping experience nestled on the banks of the beautiful Colo River at Rivers Run Colo. Located on 26 acres of lush natural bushland just 1.5hrs from the Sydney CBD, this property is fab for a cheeky lil’ weekend away if that’s all you’ve got to spare.

Book here.

Jila Camp Grounds from $119 per night

Indulge in riverfront camping along the Hawkesbury-Nepean River at Jila Camp Grounds.

Book here.

The River Orchard from $76 per night

Nestled between the Oxley River and Mount Warning lies The River Orchard. The working macadamia farm boasts four campsites, each positioned in different nooks of the property, giving y’all the ultimate private experience.

Book here.

Coffs Harbour Camping & 4WD from $20 per night

Located on a 230-acre estate, Coffs Harbour Camping & 4WD has something for everyone – including a rustic cabin recycled from the original homestead from 1890. With grazing farm animals and a secret garden, this central property is a great recco if you’re heading down to Coffs Harbour.

Book here.

Sapphire Coast Dairy-Homestead from $60 per night

Picture unwinding in the most relaxing outdoor bath that looks over the mountainous ranges of Biamanga National Park. Sapphire Coast Dairy Homestead is a tranquil escape for anyone wanting to experience the best of the outdoors. Did someone say bougie on a budget?!

Book here.

Noah’s Ark Farm Stays from $30 per night

Pitch your tent or park your caravan in the expansive paddock under the stars. Noah’s Ark Farm Stay is the perfect family getaway that lets you enjoy the space with some sheep, deer, and peacocks!

Book here.

QLD

Hidden Pocket on the Mary from $43 per night

Set on over 210 acres on the beautiful Mary River, located in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, is the working family dairy farm Hidden Pocket on Mary. The property offers four peaceful sites on the property with complimentary kayaks for guests’ use, giving campers an all-round camping experience away from expansive crowds.

Book here.

Dam Crazy Camping from $14 per night

A hidden gem in the Wide Bay/Fraser Coast area of Queensland where relaxation, peace and privacy are unavoidable, as are the sunsets and shooting stars in the clear skies above. Dam Crazy Camping is a totally private property where guests can birdwatch, kayak, fish, hike, or ride one of the many nearby trails.

Book here.

Maluka Park from $54 per night

Situated between Imbil and Lake Borumba on the beautiful Yabba Creek lies the majestic Maluka Park. Featuring 1km of creek frontage, the camping sites have ample room for fishing, swimming, kayaking and even platypus sightseeing. Perry, we’re comin’ for ya!

Book here.

NT

Paradise Ponds from $54 per night

Located at the doorstep of Litchfield National Park lies the picturesque farm stay, Paradise Ponds. Whether you choose to feed the cows, pet the kangaroos or throw a line into the pond, Paradise Ponds is a great family-friendly destination.

Book here.

TASSIE

Farm on Franklin from $26 per night

Experience waterfront camping in northern Tassie at Farm on Franklin. Camp alongside the Franklin Rivulet, the picturesque tidal estuary, and enjoy fun leisure activities, including fishing, kayaking, bushwalking, bird watching, oystering, wildlife spotting, egg collecting and doggo patting.

Book here.

WA

Serenity, Stars & Fresh Air from $72 per night

With incredible onsite facilities, including a swimming pool, canoe hire, bike hire, off-road tracks and fishing spots, Serenity, Stars & Fresh Air is a good place to take the whole fam for the holidays.

Book here.

Perron Estate Camping from $48 per night

From highland coos to peppermint tree paddocks to a large freshwater dam and a damn gorgeous sunset, Perron Estate has it all.

Book here.

SA

Tarlee – Serenity from $18 per night

Located just off the Horrocks Highway on the way to the Clare Valley amongst 42 acres of peppermint gum scrub, sheltered by the ranges west of Tarlee. Here, guests will find some pretty epic camping spots with plenty of space to explore, quiet country roads for walking or riding. They’ve also got neato views of the ranges and valley as well as kangaroos, kookaburras and more native wildlife.

Book here.

Edgehill Farm Stays from $18 per night

Edgehill Farm is a sheep and cropping farm located between Barossa and Clare Valley, 7km out of Riverton, 1 hour north of Adelaide. The campsites are located on the pasture paddocks of the farm, with sheep occasionally roaming the area. Cute!

Book here.

You can also do your own search to see what’s available depending on your desired location and dates on Hipcamp Australia here. Happy camping!