These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Australia & Does Anyone Have A Hot Single Surgeon Friend

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has revealed the highest paying jobs in Australia, if you’re in the market for a new job to get you through the cozzie livs crisis.

Topping the list again this year are surgeons, who earn an average of $460,356 per year. Medical professions took out half of the top 10 spots, which is unsurprising considering the nature of the job — and how much study it takes to get there. I’m not suggesting you should all go out and become doctors, but I *am* suggesting that it’s probably in your best interest to marry one.

Anesthetists came in second on the list of highest paying jobs, raking in a mammoth $431,193 on average — not too shabby, if you ask me.

Unsurprisingly, nine of the jobs also made last year’s list — with the change being financial investment advisors beating out engineering managers for the final spot on the list. However, each of the ten jobs have seen a pretty hefty pay increase from $3,075 to more than $20,000 per year.

The Highest Paying Jobs in Australia 2024:

The full list is as follows:

Surgeon $460,356 (up $3,075) Anaesthetists $431,193 (up $4,299) Financial dealer $373,733 (up $31,935) Internal medicine specialist $340,729 (up $6,462) Psychiatrist $276, 545 ($6,133) Other medical practitioners $255,754 (up $4,032) Mining engineer $214,365 (up $18,187) Judicial or other legal professional $204,934 (up $11,546) Chief executive officer or managing director $197,720 (up $20,214) Financial investment advisor or manager $185,834 (up $13,226)

But the real kicker here is when you compare these wages to the average Australian for the same time period.

The average income for the 2021-22 financial year was $72,327 — but the median was just $53,041.

According to ABS statistics, the median annual income for an Australian right now is just $67,600 per year.

CEOs and managing directors not only took out the 9th spot on the list, but also dominated it in terms of the sheer volume of them. According to ATO data, there are 244,856 people with this job title around Australia right now. Sadly, none of them are me.

Comparatively, only 4,170 people in Australia are working as surgeons and just 3,500 are anesthetists.

Other fun statistics revealed in the report include the fact that more than 100 Australians earned more than $1 million but paid $0 in tax in 2021-22. Fun, fun, fun. This figure is up from 66 people the year before.

With medical professionals taking out many of the top spots on the list, it begs the question as to whether we should be looking for a man in finance, 6’5, blue eyes — or should be dressing to impress next time we end up in the ER.