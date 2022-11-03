If you screamed from the inside of your bank account, would it echo like the Grand Canyon? If so, this article may upset you. The brilliant-minded binches at the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) have revealed the top 10 highest-paying jobs in the country by median taxable income, and I for one am sobbing into my Specsavers.

The data from the ATO focuses on the 2019-2020 financial year — so keep in mind that things may have changed a bit since then with all the chaos that’s occurring in the world.

You didn’t come here to dilly-dally and mess around, you came to compare the earnings of the other half with your measly salary from your PR job salary. So, without further ado, let’s crack into the top ten.

1. Surgeon

With an average salary of about $394,303, surgeons are the highest-paid workers in the country. It’s good to know we’re giving our maximum wads of dosh to the folks who cut us open and dig things out of us.

Of course there are multiple types of surgery, and the more intense your branch is the more money you’ll make. Neurosurgeons are the highest-paid people in the country with an average salary of around $600,000 and reconstructive surgeons follow with an average salary of $500,269.

It’s a shame “Word Surgeon” isn’t a thing because then I’d be filthy rich.

2. Anaesthetist

I should be the highest-paid person in the country for managing to spell analsfeetist properly.

Yes friends, the folks who put you under are putting their bank accounts over with an average salary of $386,065. They may make you feel high after your surgery, but they’re making their piles of moolah even higher. Okay, I’ll stop.

3. Internal Medicine Specialist

Internal medicine specialist? That’s what I call my boyfriend.

The average salary for this job is around $306,000. Thanks for diagnosing the complex disorders within our bodies, folks. There’s only so many times I can hear my doctor tell me to take Panadol and rest when I’m literally missing limbs.

4. Financial Dealer

It makes sense that the people who deal with finances in their work life would also be dealing with finances in their personal life. As in, they’re making a lot of fkn money.

The average salary for this totally real job based around a totally real thing that exists in our world is $279,790.

READ MORE A Bloke Who Was Accidentally Paid 330 Times His Salary Has Taken The Money And Yeeted

5. Psychiatrist

Everyone either went to school with someone who wanted to be a psychiatrist or wanted to be one themselves. It’s not an easy job to have and requires quite a bit of study, so kudos to those who made it all the way to the end. Your huge yearly cash prize awaits you.

The average salary for psychs is $235,558.

6. Other Medical Practitioners

This is a rather broad way of saying “literally any doctor that doesn’t do surgery”. Cardiologists and gastroenterologists would rake in an average salary of $450,000, making them some of the highest-paid people in the country.

For the most part though, your local doctor or dentist would be making around $222,558, which isn’t anything to scoff at.

7. Judicial/Legal Practitioners

Again, there are many kinds of law from CSI to NCIS and even SVU. The most important law, however, is Law & Order. These people get paid the big bucks because they deal with the especially heinous, and for this, we are grateful.

The average salary for a job like this is $189,000.

8. Mining Engineer

Nothing needs engineering more than holes and tunnels. If you know a mining engineer in your area please send them my way.

The average salary for drilling experts is $188,083.

9. Engineering Manager

No one needs managing more than those who engineer holes and tunnels. Sounds like a party if you ask me, the more the merrier.

If you want to become a glorified voyeur for engineers you’ll be set for life with an average salary of $165,000.

10. Financial Investment Advisor

There isn’t enough money in the world that could make me understand the difference between a financial investment advisor and financial dealer. I guess that’s why these people get paid heaps of cashola. They deal, they invest, they advise. In many ways they are like modern Jesus.

The average salary for this job is $155,000, which is quite a bit of money to invest into other things.

If you’d like to read some more fun statistics about money and rich people, you can check out the ATO’s full findings online.