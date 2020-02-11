The High Court has found that Aboriginal Australians are not aliens under the constitution, meaning they cannot be deported from the country, even if they aren’t Australian citizens.

The Morrison government has been trying to deport Indigenous men Daniel Love and Brendan Thoms after they committed serious crimes while in Australia.

Both men were born outside Australia and neither are citizens. However, Love and Thoms both identify as Indigenous. Thoms, born in New Zealand, is a descendant of the Gunggari People through his maternal grandmother. He has lived in Australia since 1994. Love was born in Papua New Guinea and has been a permanent resident of Australia since 1984. Through his paternal great-grandfather, Love is a descendant of Aboriginal peoples.

Both of their visas were cancelled after their convictions, and both men were taken into immigration detention on suspicion of being “unlawful non-citizens” and were liable to deportation.

In a 4-3 majority decision, the High Court ruled that Aboriginal Australians are exempt from immigration laws.

The Justices who formed the majority said Parliament could not treat Aboriginal Australians as “aliens” because they simply do not fit the meaning of the word.

“Aboriginal Australians have a special cultural, historical, and spiritual connection with the territory of Australia, which is central to their traditional laws and customs and which is recognised by the common law,” they found. “The existence of that connection is inconsistent with holding that an Aboriginal Australian is an alien.”

However, the majority couldn’t agree as to whether or not Love is Aboriginal.

