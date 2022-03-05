Luke and Liam Hemsworth have been pictured getting stuck into the massive clean up effort in the wake of Lismore’s severe flooding. Can’t believe Gale from The Hunger Games is doing more to help on the ground than most of the government, but here we are.

The brothers were snapped in an Instagram post by Ben Gordon amid a number of other clean up volunteers.

“Very confronting scenes today in Lismore,” Gordon wrote in his caption.

“This is a proper national disaster and needs serious government support. ASAP!

“Luckily we have a very strong and supportive community that is showing up big time.”

Both Luke and Liam were tagged in the post. There’s a pic of Luke piling debris in a heap while the last slide of the post seems to show Liam helping clear out a damaged house.

New. @LiamHemsworth helping clean a house out with friends due to the floods in Lismore, Australia. Hoping everyone is safe. March 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/yccRO1tlT1 — Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemswsource) March 4, 2022

All three of the Hemsworth brothers (including Chris) live in Byron Bay — less than an hour away from Lismore.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky and the couple’s three kids were reportedly trapped in their house by floodwaters, as per a source in The Daily Telegraph.

The publication also reported that Liam was seen volunteering at Newrybar Town Hall, where he helped sort through damaged property.

Both Elsa and Chris — who’s filming overseas — posted messages on Instagram shouting out the volunteers working through the floods.

In his post, Chris wrote: “heroic efforts by everyone involved in rescuing thousands of people who have been stranded”.

Similarly, Elsa Pataky wrote that it was “amazing to watch how everyone pulls together in a disaster and helps the community”.

A number of people in Lismore have set up GoFundMes to help rebuild their lives after the catastrophic floods.

They have been critical of the lack of government support for the area which has so far relied heavily on community volunteers and the SES.

Lost everything I own in the Lismore floods. My house won’t be liveable for months. Homeless. There’s no govt direction here. Community supporting community. Food running out. No fuel. No power. No ice. Is help coming soon? Does anyone know? — Ella Buckland (@ellaNbuckland) March 4, 2022

One of my mates legit lost everything in the Lismore floods. All these random strangers are turning up to the town to help clean up. The government are nowhere. — Jason (@explorenevolve) March 4, 2022

I’ve been in #Lismore CBD this morning. I didn’t take photos out of respect. The devastation is indescribable. There are outlying communities with no food, no water, no medical help, no power, no phone and, increasingly, no hope. Where is the help that is desperately needed? 😱 — 💧 Johny Miller (@jmil400) March 4, 2022

Sister in Lismore with 5 now homeless friends. Thousands of homes likely destroyed. 5 days with no power, no shops, no fuel, no roads in or out, no communication from govt. Local lives lost But apparently no climate emergency. No planning, no mitigation, no net zero — Michael Breakspear (@DrBreaky) March 2, 2022

On the official Lismore City Council website, there’s a number of resources about how to support the town. One of the biggest is the Lismore Flood Fund. It’s currently accepting bank transfers.

There’s also some crucial information for residents, including information about financial assistance and who to call during emergencies.

You can also check out PEDESTRIAN.TV’s list of ways to help out flood victims across NSW and Queensland.

So a big fkn shoutout to the Hemsworth brothers and every other volunteer for putting themselves on the line to help out the communities affected by flooding.