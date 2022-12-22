Time to crank that air con to the lowest temp and board down the doors ‘cos a heatwave is coming for the southern parts of Australia to help send 2022 out with a sensual lil’ sizzle.

Per the ABC, the country’s southern states will climb up to the 40s as the heat wave moves north. That’s some ghastly fkn heat — your little Bunnings fan will NOT protect you now.

Just when you thought we’d have a lovely holiday season with predictable, pleasant weather, mother nature reveals she has other plans for us all. Doesn’t she always?

States most affected by the blazing winds will be South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and some small parts of New South Wales (far from the city, thankfully).

Southern Australia will endure a heatwave reaching ‘severe’ in places for a few days from Christmas on. (Source: @BOM_au ) pic.twitter.com/kQDqoa5BNg — @phannam@mastodon.green (@p_hannam) December 22, 2022

According to the Binches of Meteorology (BoM) a heatwave is defined as a string of sweltering days and nights. In other words, don’t even THINK about getting some reprieve once the sun goes down. It’s sweat time 24/7 babey.

Southern states are forecast to feel the brunt of the heat between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

SA, and Vic are expected to reach 40° on Christmas Day and stay warm for the rest of the year.

It is predicted that a nice, cool southerly wind will sweep across the country from December 29 but don’t expect it to save you from the hot, sweaty clutches of Father Heatwave. I didn’t mean to daddify a weather event but honestly, I’m not going to apologise for it. Horny is all we have in these trying times.

Folks in the western parts of NSW (I’m talking Wentworth/Broken Hill kinda west) are predicted to be lightly brushed by 40° heat on Boxing Day. Just close your eyes and imagine yourself as a rotisserie chicken in a kebab shop. It’ll help. Maybe.

Sydneysiders and all seven citizens of the Australian Capital Territory can chill this year, as the heatwave is predicted to completely bypass your cities. This is the first year since 1858 that Sydney hasn’t had temps over 32 (thanks La Niña) and there is a good chance we’ll make it to the end of the year with this fact still ringing true.

La Niña has done us SOME favours this year though. Usually, heatwaves bring with them a high chance of nasty bushfires, but we’ve had so much rain this year that it’s pretty unlikely.

The only state that is really at risk is South Australia, and even then we probably won’t see forest fires as wild as the ones we’re used to. Some good news at last.