If you grew up in Australia, you probably had at least one experience with the stuffed giraffe we all know and love, Healthy Harold. But do you feel a sense of overwhelming guilt for betraying our beloved Harold every time you have a drink or smoke a cigarette? No? Maybe it’s just me.

Thanks to the seemingly never-ending amount of free time I’ve had in isolation, I’ve had a lot of time to think about Healthy Harold and hoo boy, I’m not lying when I say it has really fucked me up.

As part of Life Education Australia (LEA)’s plan to teach young kids about the serious issues associated with drugs and alcohol, we all piled into shady-looking caravans to listen to a stuffed giraffe talk to us about drugs. It seems like a pretty foolproof plan, honestly.

Harold has been out here talking to kids about drugs in a dark van since 1979 (we stan a dedicated king), and is probably where most of us learned about the dangers of drugs and alcohol (or just played with that weird anatomical model named TAM). And as it turns out, he’s still kicking in 2020.

If you told a non-Australian mate about the experience of meeting Healthy Harold, they’d likely think you were on acid. Like really, what the heck was that? Was it an attempt to instil a feeling of overwhelming guilt every time we indulge in these unhealthy vices? Probably not, but it sure makes me feel like it.

I’ll be honest here, I don’t really remember learning anything in the back of that questionable-looking van. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel like I was betraying our giraffe overlord every time I’ve done a tequila shot or bummed a cigarette in the smoker’s area of a nightclub.

I’m not a regular smoker (because Harold told me it was bad), but whenever I light up my occasional drunk cigarette I can’t help but feel like Harold wasted his time warning me. This friendly giraffe took time out of his day to warn me about these dangerous substances, but here I am years later still giving in to temptation.

I don’t think I’d feel the same way for betraying the good will of a teacher or a cop who tried to talk to me about the same subject matter. This guilt is specifically because he’s such a sweet giraffe and I just feel really awful for wasting his time.

Do we all need to pile into the back of Harold’s van as a refresher as adults? Or do I need to consult a therapist to handle the guilt I am feeling for betraying my childhood hero?

I’m not quite sure overwhelming guilt was what LEA were going for when they developed our boy Healthy Harold, but that is definitely the result it has had on me.

Healthy Harold, I am sorry.