The Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch Has Responded To Thirsty-Ass Fans Begging Her To Launch OnlyFans

The rise to fame experienced by Hawk Tuah girl — aka Hailey Welch— is an absolute marvel. However, despite the speed at which she ricocheted into the spotlight from obscurity, she does share one similarity to the viral starlets before her — she’s inundated with requests from horny-ass followers to join OnlyFans.

On Thursday local time, the 21-year-old took to Instagram to share three great ways her life has changed since becoming a TikTok star, along with three things that aren’t so fab.

After performing with Zach Bryan on stage in front of 80,000 people, Welch says she’s truly overcome her stage fright. She’s quit her job at the mattress spring factory she worked at and she has an excuse to get dolled up more than once a week now.

“Now I’m not allowed to look like Adam Sandler anymore,” she jokes.

But, according to Hailey, viral stardom is “not all delightful”.

“Number one, I have to convince my paw paw not to shoot the paparazzi outside of our house every day because I’ve been camped out here for like two weeks,” she explained.

“Number two, stop asking me for the link in bio for my OnlyFans. I don’t have an OnlyFans, and there will never be an OnlyFans. I just, I just make funny jokes. That’s all I do.”

Then, Hailey took aim at the many, many people trying to make bank through her name and counterfeit merch.

“And number three, I’m tired of the imposters and all the fake accounts,” she continued.

“There’s one more thing that’s really pissing me off. Any of you selling or purchasing merchandise online, it’s not from me, it’s not approved by me, and it’s counterfeit, and I’m not making a damn dime off of any of it.

“I just hired a manager and I hired an attorney, so we’re coming for you, but don’t worry, I’m launching my merch store very soon, and you’ll be the first to know to get your official Hawk Tuah merch from me.”

GET YOUR BAG, HAILEY!!!!!!

Just in case you have absolutely no idea who this girl is or why she’s starting a merchandise line, let me explain.

She captured the hearts of people all over the world after a vox pop interview with creators Tim & Dee went viral. They asked her the question: “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” she replied.

Godspeed, Hawk Tuah girl, praying you can turn this 15 minutes of fame into at least 30.