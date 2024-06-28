Hawk Tuah Girl Has Gone Viral, So Here’s Your Explainer If You’re Not Online Enough To Care

With every passing week, there is a new internet celebrity and this week, it’s Hawk Tuah Girl.

If you’ve got no idea what I’m talking about, congratulations on having a level of blissfully offline inner peace that I can only aspire to reach. But if you’re reading this article, I’m assuming you want to know who the new it girl is, so sit down, grab a snack and get ready to “give ’em that hawk tuah”.

Who is Hawk Tuah Girl?

Hailey Welch, known more commonly as Hawk Tuah Girl, is the latest viral internet sensation after being featured in a vox pop interview with TikTok creators Tim & Dee TV.

In the video, she’s asked “what’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” she responds, mimicking the sound you’d make if you were spitting.

The video was first published on June 11 on Tim & Dee TV, where she is also featured in a number of other clips filmed on the same night.

I will leave it up to the reader to decide why exactly the internet is so obsessed with this video, but however you feel about it, you have to admit that Welch and the phrase “hawk tuah” are inescapable this week.

What do we know about Hailey Welch?

Well(ch), not much.

What is Hawk Tuah Girl’s Instagram?

Following her instant virality, Welch went into hiding and we haven’t seen or heard from her since. While dozens of “Hailey Welch” accounts keep popping up across social media, we haven’t been able to verify which one is actually hers. And honestly? I respect the desire for privacy.

“Hawk Tuah” (Image: Tim & Dee TV)

Did Hawk Tuah Girl get fired?

An early rumour claimed she lost her job at a preschool over the scandal, but this was eventually sourced back to satirical publisher Tippah County Tribune, and subsequently refuted. There is no suggestion that she actually is a preschool teacher.

It remains unclear what Welch does for work, although some fan accounts seem to indicate she is a bartender.

Is Hawk Tuah Girl signing to UTA?

For a moment there, she was rumoured to be signing with United Talent Agency (one of the world’s biggest talent agencies that represents Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny) but this was quickly refuted. Page Six has subsequently reported that she’s in talks with other major agencies but none have publicly signed her at the time of publishing.

Where to buy Hawk Tuah merch

While she may not be launching an influencer career like other viral stars such as Brittany Broski, she is profiting off the fame by flogging official Hawk Tuah hats.

The hats are produced by Fathead Threads, a Tennessee-based apparel company that Welch has reportedly known personally for years.

You can pick up a Hawk Tuah hat to show the internet you were in on this week-long trend, with prices starting at $40USD.

It’s unclear what cut she’s making from the hats, but with more than 2,000 sold already, it should serve as a nice little payday for her 15 minutes of fame.