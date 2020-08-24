Dust off that hideous tropical shirt from Connor you have hanging in the back of your closet, because a trip to Hawaii might not be as far away as you think.

The Hawaiian government recently announced that they are thinking of creating a COVID-19 travel bubble with countries in the Pacific (including Australia) as early as October 1. Alohaaa!

In a press conference on August 18, the Governor of Hawaii David Ige said that he wants to expand Hawaii’s tourist pool in order to kickstart their ravaged tourism industry.

“I have been working with mayors of all the counties to identify ways we can bring travellers back more quickly,” Ige said.

“We are looking at exploring all options to safely bring trans-Pacific travellers to the island.”

One of these options involves “geo-fencing” at resorts, which would require properties to take responsibility for quarantining arriving guests for 14-days.

The Hawaiian Governor also mentioned that they understood a two-week quarantine isn’t very appealing for new arrivals and that they would still be looking for alternative options to the mandatory quarantine.

In July , Governor Ige grappled with the idea of waiving the quarantine if holiday-makers had a negative COVID-19 test, taken no more than 72 hours in advance of travel. However, this plan has already been postponed three times due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, within the island state.

This comes just after Qantas CEO Alan Joyce announced that all international flights would not resume until at least 2021 – which makes an Australia-Hawaii bubble look awfully optimistic.

READ MORE Qantas CEO Confirms All International Flights Will Not Resume Until At Least July 2021

Let’s not forget that Australia recently had to put plans on hold for a trans-Tasman bubble with New Zealand, following Victoria’s second wave of COVID-19 cases.

To throw another spanner in the works, overseas travel from Australia is banned right now. Unless, you get a clearance from the Department of Home Affairs.

The Morrison government is yet to comment on the potential of a trans-Pacific bubble. It seems quite strange that for someone who seems to love Hawaii so much, Scomo is very quiet on this one.