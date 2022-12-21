Well, despite the odds and everything else everywhere all at once, we made it. We’re at the ass-end of another year and we’re so close to smooching goodbye to this hectic one once and for all. But it simply wouldn’t be December 25 without an annual well-wishing and happy holidays from all of us here at PEDESTRIAN.TV.

2022 has been a fucking large 12 months, there’s no doubt about it. This was the first year in the last couple of laps around the sun that we haven’t been locked down in any kind of way. No rings of steel, closed borders or religiously watching 11am pressers. No “we all right to go?” or North Face jackets on the morning news.

We’ve stayed home this year even though we’re allowed to go out ‘cos La Niña has sashayed into the picture and washed everything out. But despite everything, we kept each other laughing, questioning, informed and by large, extremely entertained. At least we hope we’ve kept things entertaining, at least.

This year has been a perfect blend of me losing my mind and having the time of my life. — Nthabiseng. (@NthabiMlotshwa) December 19, 2022

So before we close the book on another year on the tools we just want to thank you for hanging out with us. Thank you for reading, sharing, shouting out, commenting, debating, DMing and engaging with us. It’s not really a conversation with a mate if only one of us is talking so thank you for being with us for another year of everything this ridiculous place has to throw at us.

Now it’s your duty to do absolutely nothing but sit back, crack a cold one (boozy or otherwise), put your feet up and enjoy it. You’ve bloody earnt it mate. Happy fkn holidays and we’ll see ya in the new year.