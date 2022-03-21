The Hamilton cast is performing a mini-show in Melbourne tomorrow if you don’t want to pay to be in the room where it happens.

The Aussie production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop retelling of North American history opened in Melbourne last week.

The musical is playing at Her Majesty’s Theatre in the city’s East End Theatre District. But the cast will perform a preview of their best hits outside the theatre on Elizabeth Street at 10:15am sharp on Tuesday.

BRB, flying to Melb just for this. King George III was right, I will be back.

Lyndon Watts plays Aaron Burr (Sir) in the Aussie production. He said that the whole cast will be performing in the mini-show tomorrow.

“Australia’s first and only #Ham4Ham. Can’t wait to see you there,” he said in the video announcement.

But if you weren’t one of the lucky punters who nabbed some cheap tix then don’t worry! You might be able to win some.

A few lucky Hams will be able to win one of 25 double passes to the show’s premiere on Thursday, March 24th. To be eligible to win, you’ll need to take a pic at the event and post it on Instagram. Make sure to tag the official Aussie Hamilton account @hamiltonaustralia and the related hashtags #HamtiltonAU and #Ham4Ham.

As Thanos would say, a small price to pay for two Hamilton opening night tix.

The original off-Broadway production of Hamilton starred creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as the titular character Alexander Hamilton. Leslie Odom Jr. played Burr, Phillipa Soo played Eliza Hamilton and Renée Elise Goldsberry played Angelica Schuyler.

The Aussie Hamilton cast was hand-picked by the show’s creator. It includes Jason Arrow as Hamilton, Watts as Burr, Chloé Zuel as Eliza and Akina Edmonds as Angelica.

Matu Ngaropo plays George Washington, Victory Ndukwe plays Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook plays Mulligan and James Madison. Marty Alix plays John Laurens and Hamilton’s son Phillip, and Brent Ashley Hill plays King George III.

Now if only someone would spit on me like Jonathan Groff does whenever he plays King George III. Oh, the privilege of having a front-row seat.