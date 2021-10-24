A GoFundMe page set up for the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who tragically died on set after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, has raised over $100,000 in less than 24 hours.

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) set up the campaign on Saturday to raise money for Hutchinson’s family, including her husband and 9-year-old son, to help them through such a difficult time.

Before the GoFundMe reached the end of its first day, it had already received USD$100,000 from over 1,000. At the time of writing, the campaign has received USD$170,000 (AUD$227,438)in donations for the grieving family.

Michael Pessah, a cinematographer and friend of Hutchins, described her as a “wonderful, positive, creative person that was so excited to be breaking through and making movies.

“She was really on the upswing.”

Baldwin fired a prop gun on set while filming the movie Rust on Thursday, which he was told was “cold”. Mistakenly, the gun was loaded, and the misfire resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins, and left director Joel Souza hospitalised with injuries.

Alec Baldwin was reportedly “hysterical” and “inconsolable” after the traumatic accident, and released a statement conveying his shock.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, a mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he said on Twitter.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Rust Movie Productions LCC, the production company behind the film, said that they “will be provided counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event”.