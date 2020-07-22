Thanks for signing up!

A Guzman Y Gomez location in Sydney’s south-west has been put on NSW’s coronavirus watchlist, as the state works to suppress a second spike in new case numbers.

NSW Health states that anyone who attended Guzman Y Gomez in Hoxton Park, between the hours of 7.30pm to 9.00pm on Sunday, July 12, should monitor their symptoms.

Folks who visited between those hours have been told to self-isolate and seek COVID-19 testing immediately if any symptoms arise, NSW Health states.

7 News reports the alert was raised after the Mexican restaurant recorded a positive case of coronavirus.

The news comes after nearby locations, including Casula’s Crossroads Hotel and Planet Fitness gym, were linked to a fresh outbreak in cases.

Anyone who visited the Crossroads Hotel between Friday, July 3, and Friday, July 10, has been urged to self-isolate for fourteen days after visiting and get tested ASAP, regardless of symptoms.

The same goes for anyone who visited the Planet Fitness gym between Saturday, July 4, and Friday, July 10.

NSW yesterday recorded 16 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of active cases to 110.

The state has tallied 3,425 cases in total. To date, 51 people have died in NSW as a result of the virus.