Guy Sebastian has walked back on a post shared to his social media accounts that urged his fans and followers to get vaccinated, putting out a video where he says it was posted without his “direct involvement” and was a post that “wasn’t communicated with love or compassion”.

His 11pm video came out the same day that over 400 people from the Aussie entertainment industry launched the Vax The Nation movement to try and revitalise the local industry that has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic closures. When the campaign was launched on Monday morning, Guy’s name was on the extensive list of artists backing the movement.

“I’m sure that today some of you might have seen the industry callout, with the best of intentions for our live music industry which has been absolutely decimated,” Guy began.

“I’ve always done everything that I can to support my industry but the campaign was posted to my page without my direct involvement. Whilst I, like everybody else in my industry, want things to get going again, it is not my role to communicate in a way that that post was communicating.

“I would never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices.”

Guy, who confirmed he’s had both COVID vaccination jabs and is also an ambassador for Nature’s Way VitaGummies with wife Jules Sebastian, then apologised for the post that encouraged Australians to get vaccinated, and said that even in his private life he’s “very sensitive” of peoples’ circumstances when it comes to health advice and vaccinations.

Guy Sebastian: “I would ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices”

Also Guy Sebastian: pic.twitter.com/J2Hc28j0MT — Wile E. Minogue (@chrisopotamia) September 6, 2021

In response to Guy Sebastian’s post, the Live Industry Venues and Entertainment (LIVE) Alliance stressed that Vax The Nation isn’t a political campaign and welcomes open conversation, but recognises that high vaccination rates are the only way to get the live gig industry back on its feet.

“We all want to get back to the magic of live events. #VAXTHENATION is not a political campaign tied to any Government, and we welcome open conversation,” the group said in a statement.

“The campaign is self-funded by the industry and the position of the LIVE Alliance is that high vaccination rates are the only way to get the show back on the road. We are encouraging people to seek professional health advice and make an informed choice.”

The group also confirmed that Guy is still an artist supporter of the campaign.

Guy’s post, which he said was a means for him to “speak his truth”, has not gone down well, with many people, including other musicians, questioning what has really made him do this perfectly-executed backflip from supporting the vaccination movement to distancing himself from promoting it on his own – very bloody large – platform.

Guy Sebastian going from an outspoken advocate for his industry, to a justifiably outraged prop in Morrison's PR campaign, to a coward trying to appease anti-vaxxers, is quite the character arc. — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) September 7, 2021

can’t say I’m shocked that guy sebastian is a spineless coward tho right — Sarah Thompson (@slthomthom) September 6, 2021

To be honest, this is actually a really sad example of what happens when your career is dependent on trying to be all things to all people. — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) September 6, 2021

Some artists are expending a huge amount of their cultural capital challenging audiences to get vaxxed. So much respect. And then there's guy sebastian, one of our most successful artists, who sounds like he agrees with the science but is terrified of losing his anti-vax $ — Urthboy (@urthboy) September 6, 2021

Guy Sebastian responded to Urthboy’s tweet criticising him and his approach, clarifying that he does in fact support the vaccination campaign, but simply “didn’t like my own caption” which apparently didn’t account for people facing “extreme pressure on their decisions”.

health circumstances to consider. They are not anti-vax but are facing extreme pressure on their decisions. I’m not talking about ppl who are believe in wild conspiracies etc. I support the campaign, but I personally didn’t like my own caption which didn’t account for those ppl. — Guy Sebastian (@GuySebastian) September 7, 2021

Mate with all love and respect, I think it’s important to listen to what I’m actually saying. I am double vaxxed. I’m all for encouraging people to make the right medical decision for them, but not in absolutes. I have many colleagues and people close to me who have legitimate — Guy Sebastian (@GuySebastian) September 7, 2021

He also went on to double down and say that we have doctors to dispel myths and educate people on the importance of getting vaccinated.

With all due respect, we have doctors for that. — Guy Sebastian (@GuySebastian) September 7, 2021

It seems he didn’t like it like that, then.