Guy Sebastian has walked back on a post shared to his social media accounts that urged his fans and followers to get vaccinated, putting out a video where he says it was posted without his “direct involvement” and was a post that “wasn’t communicated with love or compassion”.

His 11pm video came out the same day that over 400 people from the Aussie entertainment industry launched the Vax The Nation movement to try and revitalise the local industry that has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic closures. When the campaign was launched on Monday morning, Guy’s name was on the extensive list of artists backing the movement.

“I’m sure that today some of you might have seen the industry callout, with the best of intentions for our live music industry which has been absolutely decimated,” Guy began.

“I’ve always done everything that I can to support my industry but the campaign was posted to my page without my direct involvement. Whilst I, like everybody else in my industry, want things to get going again, it is not my role to communicate in a way that that post was communicating.

“I would never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices.”

Guy, who confirmed he’s had both COVID vaccination jabs and is also an ambassador for Nature’s Way VitaGummies with wife Jules Sebastian, then apologised for the post that encouraged Australians to get vaccinated, and said that even in his private life he’s “very sensitive” of peoples’ circumstances when it comes to health advice and vaccinations.

In response to Guy Sebastian’s post, the Live Industry Venues and Entertainment (LIVE) Alliance stressed that Vax The Nation isn’t a political campaign and welcomes open conversation, but recognises that high vaccination rates are the only way to get the live gig industry back on its feet.

“We all want to get back to the magic of live events. #VAXTHENATION is not a political campaign tied to any Government, and we welcome open conversation,” the group said in a statement.

“The campaign is self-funded by the industry and the position of the LIVE Alliance is that high vaccination rates are the only way to get the show back on the road. We are encouraging people to seek professional health advice and make an informed choice.”

The group also confirmed that Guy is still an artist supporter of the campaign.

Guy’s post, which he said was a means for him to “speak his truth”, has not gone down well, with many people, including other musicians, questioning what has really made him do this perfectly-executed backflip from supporting the vaccination movement to distancing himself from promoting it on his own – very bloody large – platform.

Guy Sebastian responded to Urthboy’s tweet criticising him and his approach, clarifying that he does in fact support the vaccination campaign, but simply “didn’t like my own caption” which apparently didn’t account for people facing “extreme pressure on their decisions”.

He also went on to double down and say that we have doctors to dispel myths and educate people on the importance of getting vaccinated.

It seems he didn’t like it like that, then.

