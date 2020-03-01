Teen activist Greta Thunberg has slammed her critics as “desperate”, after the discovery of a sticker bearing a sexually suggestive illustration of her along with the logo of a Canadian oil company.

The vehicle decal shows a naked female figure from the back as a man’s hands pull her braids, and the word “Greta”, alongside the logo of Alberta-based oilfield company X-Site Energy Services.

Per The Huffington Post Canada, Alberta resident Michelle Narang received an image of the sticker from a friend, who told her that it was being handed out at job sites.

The image was widely shared, and when Greta Thunberg was alerted to it, she Tweeted: “They are starting to get more and more desperate … This shows we’re winning.”

This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020

There has been a swift backlash against X-Site, with a Change.Org petition calling for a public apology and the resignation of senior staff.

The company denies any knowledge of the sticker, with general manager Doug Sparrow telling reporters: “It’s not from X-Site or any employee, someone has done this. That’s all I know.”

Greta Thunberg herself is currently in the UK where she addressed a crowd of some 15,000 at a youth climate strike event in Bristol. She said that she will “not be silenced with the world is on fire.”

Canada’s minister of culture slammed the image as “deplorable and unacceptable”. Local police said that the image is “distasteful” but does not meet the elements of child pornography.

The graphic in this article is completely deplorable, unacceptable and degrading. This is not what our province stands for. Whoever is responsible should be ashamed and apologize immediately. I stand with Albertans against this horrendous image. #ableg https://t.co/JisKaWI6lN — Leela Sharon Aheer (@LeelaAheer) February 27, 2020