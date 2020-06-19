Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi has name-and-shamed all the Liberal-National Coalition members who got uni for free, subsequently exposing the hypocrisy of today’s HECS hike announcement.

“I want you to meet the Liberal-National Coalition members who were at uni while it was FREE,” Faruqi tweeted, followed by a thread of all the Libs who had the luxury of attending uni without having to worry about the impending likelihood of $45k in debt.

I want you to meet the Liberal-National Coalition members who were at uni while it was FREE. Instead of making corporations pay their tax and making uni and TAFE free for all, they're doubling the cost of humanities degrees. Thread ???????? — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) June 19, 2020

Faruqi, a dedicated queen, also came through with the receipts, encouraging us to clog all their phone lines and let ’em know what we think.

The Prime Minister went to UNSW from 1986 to 1989. How much did you pay again, @ScottMorrisonMP? You can phone him on (02) 9523 0339 if you think uni fees shouldn’t skyrocket. pic.twitter.com/EhuEMXGT7Y — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) June 19, 2020

Foreign Minister @MarisePayne did an arts degree combined with law while at UNSW too. How can you justify doubling the cost of the humanities degrees you’ve benefited from? Senator Payne’s office can be reached on (02) 9687 8755 pic.twitter.com/KZx0izTRAS — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) June 19, 2020

Before becoming Minister for Undermining Workers’ Rights, Christian Porter — pictured with Howard, who hated unis as much as the other libs do — did Arts and Economics at UWS. @cporterwa, how much did you pay for uni? His number is (08) 6296 7255 if you want to ask the same. pic.twitter.com/GiOk3IsNkX — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) June 19, 2020

In case you missed it, it’s been revealed that humanities and communications degree fees are set to more than double as part of a new Federal Government plan to push students into different sectors. “A cheaper degree in an area where there’s a job is a win-win for students,” Education Minister Dan Tehan said in a draft version of his speech.

Faruqi spoke with PEDESTRIAN.TV about the “outrageous” news.

“Free uni changed the lives of so many people in this country,” the senator stated. ” It’s outrageous that the MPs who benefitted would kick away the ladder from beneath them, and not only deny young Australians fee-free uni and TAFE, but actively make higher education much more expensive.”

“Young people are being cheated out of their future. It’s time to call the government out on its wild hypocrisy and shameless austerity agenda.”