A landlord in Sydney is renting out their home for $0 (yay!) but there’s a truly evil catch (boo!).

You see, this landlord wants you to live in their disgusting little abode for the grand total of diddly squat, on the proviso that you renovate the joint and pay for said renovations.

Oh, and the zilch rent situation will only be relevant for one year of your three-year lease. For the remaining years, you’ll be paying a weekly sum of $650.

Cool cool cooool cool cool cooool cool coool cooooooool cool cool. Cool.

TikToker Steph Briese (@stephbriese) stumbled upon the cursed listing and shared it on the app.

“So when I first saw this listing from New South Wales I was like, ‘Finally, a landlord that realises they should charge $0 per week for a house that looks like it doesn’t have a front door, and there’s maybe structural beams across the front of it.'” she said.

“But then I read on, and it’s so bad.”

It was, put simply, deeply awful.

The listing — which appears to have been nixed from sites such as Domain, realestate.com.au and Homely — said the Greenacre home was “perfect for the growing family” and was “close to all the wonderful amenities such as transport, parks, schools [and] shops”.

The only thing it needs? A renovation.

“Please READ the below in full before you send inquiry or call,” the listing continued.

“WHATS [sic] THE CATCH.

“On offer is a three-bedroom property with dual access for rent in need of a renovation.

“Property is currently uninhabitable, work is required before moving in.

“The landlord does not have the funds to renovate the property.

“Opportunity for a savvy-minded person or persons with trade knowledge and experience.”

READ MORE A Big Fuck You To This Syd Landlord Who Evicted Tenants On A Lie Before Relisting Apartment

Look, call me zany, but maybe — possibly, but can’t be quite sure — the landlord could simply sell the home if they don’t have the cash to fix it up, rather than ask a stranger to live in it and pay for the renovations. I’m just throwing around ideas.

“This, contrary to the suggestion that it’s an ‘opportunity for a savvy-minded person’ is disgusting,” Briese said.

“What kind of late-stage capitalism hellscape are we living in where a landlord and a real estate company think that it’s acceptable to rent out a property — that is not habitable to live in by law — and then make renters pay for it?”

It would appear points were made. Couldn’t have said it better myself, really.

Per the Residential Tenancies Act, properties are considered “fit for habitation” if they adhere to seven minimum standards. They must be structurally sound; have sufficient natural or artificial lighting in each room, as well as adequate ventilation, plumbing and drainage; be supplied with electricity or gas, with enough sockets for lighting, heating and the like; have a water connection that can supply hot and cold water for drinking, washing and cleaning; and, have bathroom facilities which allow for privacy.

Rental properties need to meet these basic standards and it’s a requirement that they’re fit for habitation.

And guess who is responsible for ensuring such? You guessed it: landlords.

Renters, we ride at dawn.