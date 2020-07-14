Thanks for signing up!

Former Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara has died, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 49.

The electrical engineer and roboticist died suddenly after sustaining a brain aneurysm, the publication states.

Adam Savage, who appeared alongside Imahara for much of the show’s run, called his friend a “truly brilliant engineer, artist, and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle person.”

“I’ll miss my friend,” he added.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Earlier, Kari Byron, who often collaborated on experiments with Imahara, shared a photo of the pair with fellow Mythbusters colleague Tory Belleci.

“Somedays I wish I had a time machine,” she wrote.

A spokesperson for the Discovery Channel, which broadcasts Mythbusters in the US, said the company was “heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant.

“He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Imahara studied electrical engineering at university, and kicked off his career at George Lucas‘ legendary Industrial Light & Magic visual effects company.

There, he worked on electronics and radio-controlled devices for the Star Wars prequels. He became one of three people tasked with operating the real R2-D2 robot for those films.

Imahara also had a hand in Jurassic Park: The Lost World, AI: Artificial Intelligence, and both The Matrix: Reloaded and Revolutions.

He joined the Mythbusters team in the show’s third season at the suggestion of Belleci, who worked alongside Imahara at Industrial Light & Magic.

Imahara, Belleci, and Byron, known as the show’s Build Team, were largely responsible for creating the mechanical devices and remote-controlled systems used to actually bust the myths.

Imahara left the show in 2014, but reunited with Belleci and Byron in 2016 for Netflix’s The White Rabbit Project, which further showcased his technical and creative abilities.