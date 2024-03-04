Graham Linehan Was Denied Travel To Australia So Bad News For The 3 People Going To His Shows

Noted bigot Graham Linehan claims he has been prevented from entering Australia, ahead of his nationwide tour to discuss his new book and promote his transphobic activism.

In a video shared to Twitter, Linehan claims he had been refused permission to board his plane in London after his visa to enter Australia was “held up”.

“I’ve just come out of Heathrow and they’re not letting me on the plane,” he said in the video.

“Even though it took me a second to get a visa for New Zealand, my Australian visa, which is supposed to take a day usually, has now been held up for about two weeks.

“So my events begin this week and I just hope I can make them. So let’s see, let’s see what happens.”

Linehan, known for his transphobic content and poor book sales, had been scheduled to speak in venues across the country promoting his new memoir, Tough Crowd, in which he complains about how choices he made had consequences.

The shows were being hosted by the Free Speech Union of Australia (FSU), also known for sharing transphobic content online.

“We are a little disappointed with the Department of Home Affairs, to say the least,” the FSU said in a tweet.

“Hopefully this will just be a slight delay, otherwise we’ll have to reschedule the Perth part of the tour.”

Linehan’s book has reportedly sold less than 400 copies. Image: Getty.

In a follow-up tweet, Linehan said his “651 Visa is taking weirdly long”. However, the 651 Visa is a tourist visa, leading some to speculate that he had applied for the complete wrong thing.

“Thing is, he’s going for a paid gig, right? That requires a work visa that takes 33 days,” wrote one person.

“How entitled do you have to be to turn up to the airport and expect to get on a plane without a valid visa?” wrote another.

Linehan’s tour had been planned to have one show in Perth, followed by a tour of New Zealand, before returning to the rest of Australia. Now the comedian, whose hate of trans people ruined his marriage, may have to cancel his Perth shows.

However, he has said that as of now, the rest of the tour is unaffected.