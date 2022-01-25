Pettiness is next to godliness, in my world. There’s nothing I love more than watching some petty shit go down in a drama I have nothing to do with. It makes me evilly cackle while dreaming of the petty acts I could unleash on everyone who has slighted me.

And that, my friends, is exactly what Anthony Albanese, adult man and leader of the Labor party, did yesterday.

It all kicked off when 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame went deservedly viral for giving Scott Morrison the mother of all cold shoulders at a photo call in Canberra yesterday.

You will have seen the footage by now, and it’s truly delightful. Just sums up how most of us feel about the Prime Minister, really.

And though some butthurt commentators — including Peter Van Onselen who got completely reamed on The Project last night over his terrible take — think otherwise, Grace Tame has every right to be pissed off with the PM, whose inaction over proposed sexual harassment reforms is just the icing on the pathetic cake.

One person who lent their support to Tame on social media was Anthony Albanese, who posted a pic of himself and Tame (taken at an event in Canberra yesterday evening) that could not be more different to her interaction with Morrison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Albanese (@albomp)

I mean, Grace Tame actually looks happy to see him, which is a marked change from the look she gave Morrison — incidentally, the exact face I pull when I’m home alone and a cockroach appears in the kitchen.

Albo’s post has racked up thousands of likes, shares and reacts on Instagram and on Facebook, and I love it so much because he knew exactly what he was doing.

The comments section is like a pre-election popularity poll, with one person saying: “We see what you did. And we approve” and another adding: “This is such a flex and I love it!!!!”.

We’ve got another fan just straight up calling the election early, too, commenting: “Tfw your social media team secures your election win”.

Let’s be honest, politics can get a little worthy and boring at times, but let’s never forget that pollies are some of the most petty bitches in the world. They make the Real Housewives look like it’s filmed in a convent.

Imagine how far Anthony Albanese could take this pettiness as Prime Minister! The sick burns and epic flexes! Remember this at election time, people.