Gordon Ramsay Has Suffered A Horrific Bike Accident & Used It To Send A Stark Warning To Fans

Celebrity chef and ordinarily extremely confident man, Gordon Ramsay, has opened up about a traumatic cycling accident that the Brit argues could’ve been even worse were he not wearing a helmet.

On Sunday morning Australian time, the Kitchen Nightmares host jumped on TikTok to share the update.

“I’d like to share a very important message with you all,” the culinary king began, as his left arm visibly trembled.

“You know how much I love cycling … this week unfortunately I had a really bad accident and it really shook me.

“I’m lucky to be here,” Ramsay admitted to the camera.

He then went on to disclose that he’d been operated on by trauma surgeons in the hospital, who the chef described as “amazing” for their work.

“You’ve gotta wear a helmet,” he continued, encouraging parents to enforce the same rule on their children.

“I am lucky to be standing here. I am in pain. It has been a brutal week.”

Ramsay then proceeded to roll up his chef’s whites on the left side of his left abdomen, revealing a purple bruise the size of a basketball.

He concludes the video by wishing viewers a happy Father’s Day (Australian Father’s Day is September 1 – don’t freak out, you didn’t forget it), and again, begging folks to wear a helmet.

“If I didn’t [wear one], I wouldn’t be here right now.

Best wishes on a swift recovery, king. Get some rest in ya.

READ MORE How RecipeTin Eats Became Australia’s Star Food Blogger And Changed My Life For The Better

Gordon Ramsay has made a name particularly large name for himself among the younger generation via his daughter’s TikTok videos.

Matilda Ramsay famously egged her father back in 2021 with the video drumming up nearly 10 million ‘likes’.

He has also been a judge on Masterchef Australia and participated in a touching tribute following the loss of beloved judge Jock Zonfrillo.