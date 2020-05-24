Police on the Gold Coast have charged three men with murder over the death of a 19-year-old, whose body was found at the base of a building in Surfers Paradise yesterday morning.

Per an official statement from Queensland Police, officers were called to a View Avenue apartment complex around 3.15am, where they found the body of a 19-year-old Brisbane man:

“Detectives will allege a group of people from one unit armed with a knife attended another unit where a robbery occurred prior to the man’s death. Three men, aged 18, 20 and 22, were arrested overnight and all charged with one count of murder and two counts of armed robbery.”

Per ABC News reports, Gold Coast Police Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said:

“[It’s alleged] the three main offenders robbed the victim and his friend at knifepoint. And during the course of that, the victim has attempted to escape and gone over the balcony and died. Investigators have spoken with the family and they’re just shattered.”

The 18-year-old is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow while the other two men are expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Smith told ABC News that the trio were “known to police” on the Gold Coast and added:

“I think young people today need to understand there are serious consequences if you’re going to take a knife anywhere, or be involved in this sort of behaviour. Our priority is on the solving of this serious and vicious crime.”