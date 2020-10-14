Gladys Berejiklian was hit with a number of questions regarding her relationship with disgraced Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire today, and she was not having a bar of it.

Continuing what has been an absolutely batshit week in Aussie politics, Berejiklian answered questions from reporters during a press conference today, but was quick to defend herself when questions felt out of line.

According to The Guardian, the NSW Premier was asked about her relationship with Maguire, likely in relation to a photo of the pair with Chinese president Xi Jinping. As you’d expect, she gave a stern response, claiming she has never “done anything wrong.”

“Can I say this, and with all due respect, I’ve answered every question I’ve been asked the last few days. I’ve been very open about issues that are very uncomfortable for me, issues I don’t talk about. But I will say this, every day that I am in this job I am here for the people of this state,” she responded.

“Never ever have I done anything wrong in relation to my position. Never ever have I tolerated anybody else doing anything wrong and if I ever saw it or witnessed it or knew about it, of course, I would have taken action.”

Obviously, her appearance at the ICAC this week has prompted some personal questions for the Premier, and it appears she’s on her last nerve.

Berejiklian quickly called out a reporter for interrupting her. Regardless of the outcome of the ICAC, it’s easy to see why the Premier is probably a little on edge.

“Excuse me, let me finish. I’ve given you your turn, let me finish. I say to the people of this great state, you elected me, you deserve me to be focused on you, the issues that matter to you and that’s exactly what I will do,” she replied.

“I know the people of this state know that I have done nothing wrong, I appreciate the questions you all need to ask and I’ve answered them in full detail, but you also have to respect my position as Premier and let me do my job.”

The big talking point today (if you’re struggling to follow along with the shitshow that is Aussie politics) is the infamous photo of the pair with the Chinese president. But Gladys was quick to urge reporters not to draw conclusions based on the photos alone.

“As premier, I am in photos and meetings and whatever else with many people I do not know, with many people, because that is my role. My role is to conduct the affairs of state, my role is to be in positions where you are in photos and things with people you don’t know and you don’t put things together. That’s the nature of it. But please be careful with the dots you’re trying to draw which simply do not exist. Simply do not exist. OK.”



“And again, I’m happy to – I’m happy to answer all questions in relation to the public interest. But my tolerance for answering questions which frankly are offensive is waning. Because I’ve already provided information to the Icac on those matters and I refer you to that,” she said.

The whole situation is a mess, and until the investigation is finished, we likely won’t know the extent of Gladys’ involvement. It’s too early to fairly cast judgement on Berejiklian and exactly how much she knew, but you might want to grab yourself some popcorn because it’s going to be a wild couple of weeks ahead.