If today’s events weren’t chaotic enough, I think Liberal MP Peter Poulos accidentally leaking Gladys Berejiklian’s resignation on a live feed really takes the cake.

Literally 20 minutes before Gladys Berejiklian went live to announce her resignation, Greens MP David Shoebridge reminded those in a public committee live feed to turn their mics off. However, in the middle of his reminder Poulos accidentally leaks on a hot mic that Berejiklian would be resigning at 1pm. Farrrk me.

BREAKING Liberal Upper House MP Peter Poulos has just said on open mic in a public committee that Gladys Berejiklian is going to resign at 1pm. — Alex Hart (@alexhart7) October 1, 2021

“So again I remind members that the live feed will be continuing during that time,” Shoebridge says before being interrupted by a loud “Yeah mate” from Peter Poulos.

“She’s ahh gonna resign at one o’clock,” Poulos says.

Shoebridge then awkwardly continues: “Ah nope we’re still on a live feed, so that was probably a… um… again I’d probably recommend that you place it on mute and um… turn off the camera.”

Watch the full vid below:

Still the funniest moment of today – David Shoebridge reminds a parliamentary committee of the dangers of a hot mic. Interrupted by Peter Poulos leaking Gladys Berejiklian’s resignation.. on a hot mic pic.twitter.com/PTdmHiogIR — andrew rickert (@_rockrit) October 1, 2021

The NSW Premier’s resignation comes after the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) launched an investigation into whether Berejiklian breached public trust between 2012 and 2018. The investigation will also probe into whether her private relationship with former Member for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire was a conflict of interest.

“My resignation as a Premier could not happen at a worse time… I have been given no option,” Berejiklian said at a press conference today.

Gladys Berejiklian also stated that her resignation would take effect as soon as the NSW Liberal Party can “any parliamentary leader.”

It’s not yet known who will replace Berejiklian as NSW Premier.

RIP Gladys, keep girlbossing, gaslighting and gatekeeping for us.